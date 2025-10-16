❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Doctor Who star says his The Iris Affair character adds intrigue, darkness and insanity
Harry Lloyd plays the villainous Hugo Pym in the Sky thriller series.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Thursday, 16 October 2025 at 11:56 am
Authors
James HibbsDrama Writer
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad