Speaking to Deadline while at the Emmys on Sunday (14th September), Bloys confirmed the speculation, revealing: “France for sure, but details and location TBD."

Asked whether The White Lotus creator/executive producer Mike White, who was absent from the Emmy ceremony, was in France writing the new season, Casey responded: “I believe that is the case."

Deadline previously reported that the show would be heading to France for its fourth season, with HBO declining to comment when approached by the publication.

The report speculated that the upcoming season could be shot at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, which is found on the tip of the Cap-Ferrat peninsula on the French Riviera.

Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon and Leslie Bibb star in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

However, sources also noted that no hotel has been locked in, and that the series could end up using multiple resorts in one season, as was the case with season 3, which used the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui in Thailand as its primary setting, along with three other non-Four Seasons hotels.

It’s yet to be confirmed whether a French Four Seasons resort would be the primary location for season 4, but there are three in France: one in Paris, one in Megève and one on the Côte d’Azur.

Further fuelling speculation that Cap-Ferrat is likely to be the chosen location for the upcoming season is the fact it is not directly on the beach.

White previously said he didn’t want season 4 to have the same crashing waves aesthetic as previous instalments, explaining: "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."

The White Lotus seasons 1-3 are available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.