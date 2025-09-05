Sources stressed to the publication that a hotel has yet to be locked in, and that the show could end up using multiple resorts in one season, as has been the case previously.

One thing which potentially makes the Cap-Ferrat a prime contender is that it is not directly on a beach. Creator Mike White previously stated he wanted to get away from that aesthetic in season 4.

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

He discussed his intention to switch things up in April of last year, stating: "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."

Once the location is found, thoughts will of course turn to who will star in season 3, given that the show swaps out the vast majority of its cast members each season.

While speaking with Lisa Kudrow, season 3 star Parker Posey previously suggested she should be in season 4. She then admitted TikTok campaigns for who should be in the cast don't work "because who knows what Mike White is writing or where these stories are going to go?".

Kudrow then potentially poured cold water on the idea that she could star, saying: "And I might not be his cup of tea, which is allowed to happen too. But I do get nervous about inhabiting things that are too dark; I try to avoid that."

The White Lotus seasons 1-3 are available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

