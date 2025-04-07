The sun-soaked location follows on from the tradition started by its predecessors – Hawaii in season 1 and Sicily in season 2.

But all that could drastically change in the confirmed season 4.

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

"For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels," creator Mike White said, via Deadline.

The production team previously teased location scouting would begin in earnest, with Deadline reporting another European destination is on the cards.

For those wondering if the series will take a leaf out of Nine Perfect Strangers' book and swap golden beaches for snowy peaks, it's unlikely, as White reportedly hates the cold.

The drama works closely with real hotel resort chain Four Seasons, with the previous three seasons all filmed at their beachside resorts.

Some of the locations for the chain's luxury hotels include the French Riviera and a countryside estate in Hampshire, as well as spots in major European cities including Madrid, Milan, Lisbon and Paris.

The White Lotus seasons 1-3 are available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

