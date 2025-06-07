Lisa Kudrow might “avoid” joining The White Lotus season 4
The Friends star may have just ruled herself out from taking on a role in the series.
Fans may still be getting over The White Lotus season 3's finale, but with season 4 already confirmed, rumours are already swirling as to what form it could take and who could be in the anthology's new cast.
However, in a rare occurrence one star may have just ruled herself out from taking on a role in the series, saying the drama might be "too dark" for her.
The star in question is Friends icon Lisa Kudrow, who was speaking with The White Lotus season 3 star Parker posey for Variety's Actors on Actors.
Posey suggested that Kudrow should be in season 4, before admitting that TikTok campaigns for who should be in the cast don't work "because who knows what Mike White is writing or where these stories are going to go?".
Kudrow then added: "And I might not be his cup of tea, which is allowed to happen too. But I do get nervous about inhabiting things that are too dark; I try to avoid that. But you didn’t really have to, except for the scenes where your head’s blown off. But it’s pretend."
Of course, it should be noted Kudrow didn't outright say she wouldn't star in the show – meaning there is still hope for fans dreaming of her appearing at one of the titular hotels...
Read more:
- Mitford sisters drama Outrageous with Bridgerton and Sex Education stars confirms release date
- Ginny & Georgia creator always planned to end show after 4 seasons – but now they might do 5
Kudrow has recently had roles in series such as Time Bandits and No Good Deed, as well as the Max horror-comedy film The Parenting, which Posey also starred in.
We don't yet know much about The White Lotus season 4 – even the location is a mystery, although HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi previously told Deadline that the "chances are" it will be "somewhere in Europe", while creator Mike White teased the location may move away from the sea, as all of the previous resorts have been close to a beach.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
He told Deadline: "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."
The White Lotus seasons 1-3 are available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.