The star in question is Friends icon Lisa Kudrow, who was speaking with The White Lotus season 3 star Parker posey for Variety's Actors on Actors.

Posey suggested that Kudrow should be in season 4, before admitting that TikTok campaigns for who should be in the cast don't work "because who knows what Mike White is writing or where these stories are going to go?".

Kudrow then added: "And I might not be his cup of tea, which is allowed to happen too. But I do get nervous about inhabiting things that are too dark; I try to avoid that. But you didn’t really have to, except for the scenes where your head’s blown off. But it’s pretend."

Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

Of course, it should be noted Kudrow didn't outright say she wouldn't star in the show – meaning there is still hope for fans dreaming of her appearing at one of the titular hotels...

Kudrow has recently had roles in series such as Time Bandits and No Good Deed, as well as the Max horror-comedy film The Parenting, which Posey also starred in.

We don't yet know much about The White Lotus season 4 – even the location is a mystery, although HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi previously told Deadline that the "chances are" it will be "somewhere in Europe", while creator Mike White teased the location may move away from the sea, as all of the previous resorts have been close to a beach.

He told Deadline: "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."

The White Lotus seasons 1-3 are available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

