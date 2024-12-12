Having created Dead to Me, No Good Deed was always going to be another great hit of a show, not least because it boasts quite the star-studded cast and focuses on the ever-relevant topic of home-buying.

With quite the explosive final episode of the series, things were wrapped up quite nicely as it relates to Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) but there were still some loose ends when it came to things relating to Dennis (O-T Fagbenle) and also, Margo (Linda Cardellini) after surviving a major house fire.

So, will there be a second season of No Good Deed? Read on for everything we know so far.

Will there be a season 2 of No Good Deed?

Lisa Kudrow as Lydia and Ray Romano as Paul in No Good Deed. SAEED ADYANI/Netflix

As of now, Netflix have not renewed No Good Deed for a second season.

However, that doesn't mean that it's outside of the realms of possibility. Seeing as Liz Feldman's Dead to Me went on for three seasons in total, it could be that Feldman has future plans for No Good Deed.

As is usually the case with the streamer, it'll likely be a case of seeing just how many people tune into the new series and how popular it is with viewers.

Seeing as things did leave on quite a cliffhanger note for Margo and her future, there could be room for more episodes. Will she actually end up going to prison? Who burned down the house? All things that could form the basis of a second season but we'll have to see! Watch this space.

When could a potential No Good Deed season 2 be released?

As for when we could be getting a potential second season of No Good Deed, it depends on whether it will be renewed and just when that renewal may come.

Seeing as initial casting was announced back in December 2023 and production ensued thereafter, we can assume that things were quickly turned around in terms of filming and release. That means that if No Good Deed were renewed soon, we could be getting a potential season 2 in late 2025 or early 2026.

Who could return for a potential No Good Deed season 2?

Linda Cardellini as Margo in No Good Deed. Netflix

The cast of No Good Deed was certainly an ensemble and so, we would assume that we would either be following the same people or perhaps, would expand on their stories a little more.

Seeing as their Los Feliz home has now been sold and their family has now been repaired after their tragic loss, it could very well be that Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano's characters take a bit more of a backseat in a potential second season. But with the lingering question of who burned down JD and Margo's home, there's a lot still left to unpack with Kudrow's Lydia especially.

The cast we'd expect to return for a potential second season of No Good Deed is as follows.

Ray Romano as Paul Morgan

Lisa Kudrow as Lydia Morgan

Linda Cardellini as Margo Starling

Luke Wilson as JD Campbell

Teyonah Parris as Carla

O-T Fagbenle as Dennis

Abbi Jacobson as Leslie Fisher

Poppy Liu as Sarah

Denis Leary as Mikey

Anna Maria Horsford as Denise

Chloe East as Emily

What could a potential season 2 of No Good Deed be about?

O-T Fagbenle as Dennis and Teyonah Parris as Carla in No Good Deed. Netflix

In terms of what No Good Deed season 2 could be about, we're sure it wouldn't focus entirely on who will be getting the Los Feliz home as it went to Leslie and Sarah in the finale.

We saw the pair of them settling into their new home but were left unsure as to where Paul and Lydia ended up. We did see that things seem to be at a new high for their small family though as Lydia and Emily seemed to have reconciled after finding out that Emily actually wasn't the person to have killed Jacob.

We found out that the murderer was Margo after all but no sooner had that been revealed, her home burnt down, severely burning her in the process. She was visited by Nate in a bar in the finale, who flashed his badge and proclaimed that she's set to be sent away for a very long time, we're assuming for Jacob's murder.

But with her fate having not been explicitly shown, there is the possibility that she could manage to still talk her way out of things (as she often does). There's also the small matter of who set the fire in her home – JD was seen driving away from somewhere in the scene after it and Lydia mentioned that things had been taken care of, but who did it?

Things were also left on quite an open-ended note for Dennis and Carla, who were enjoying their newborn baby bliss. But unbeknownst to Carla, Dennis had cashed the multi-million dollar cheque that her father had left for her child. Dennis had passed it off as an advance for his next book but with Carla's dad now chasing him, could he be a new character set to appear?

No Good Deed is available to stream on Netflix now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.