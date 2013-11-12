"It was a huge, huge weight on my shoulders, the pressure. I think a lot of fans had really high expectations. I was not meeting even like a half a percent of any of them," said the 27-year-old star at last night's Catching Fire premiere in Leicester Square.

It must have been a bit of an ego boost though, being cast as the Hunger Games hunk?

"No, no. Completely the opposite in fact... I was shocked to get the phone call. I realised they'd probably called the wrong person and sort of got me in instead. They'd asked everyone in Hollywood and they'd turned it down. I was like, 'Yeah, alright, sure. I'll try and be the hottest man in the world.'

"I had a lot of work to do," he continued. "You only have to read a description of his introduction to realise I had a long way to go!"

So, when it came down to it, how did he reckon he did on the Finnick scale?

"I'd say a maximum two. Two out of ten."

Aw. We reckon he did a bit better than that actually...

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is in UK cinemas 21 November

