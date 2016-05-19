Christine Baranski, who plays lawyer Diane Lockhart in The Good Wife, will star alongside Cush Jumbo, who played Lucca Quinn.

The spin-off will be co-created and produced by Robert and Michelle King, the duo behind the original show. It will be first shown on CBS's on demand service All Access in the US, with a UK broadcast yet to be confirmed.

The seventh and final season of The Good Wife is currently airing on More4. The next episode will be broadcast this Thursday at 9pm.