It's official: The Good Wife is getting its own spin-off series.

Advertisement

The new drama, set to air in the spring of 2017, will be set one year after the twisty events of The Good Wife finale.

Christine Baranski, who plays lawyer Diane Lockhart in The Good Wife, will star alongside Cush Jumbo, who played Lucca Quinn.

The spin-off will be co-created and produced by Robert and Michelle King, the duo behind the original show. It will be first shown on CBS's on demand service All Access in the US, with a UK broadcast yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

The seventh and final season of The Good Wife is currently airing on More4. The next episode will be broadcast this Thursday at 9pm.

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement