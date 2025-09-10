This sparks a power struggle between the two determined women, as each digs for dirt on the other and attempts to become the greater influence in the life of the somewhat oblivious Daniel (Laurie Davidson).

Based on the hit novel by Michelle Frances, The Girlfriend is an unpredictable thriller that will have you second-guessing every passive aggressive comment or lingering glance as its mystery unfolds.

Here's your introduction to the key players in The Girlfriend cast as the series premieres on Prime Video.

The Girlfriend cast: Full list of actors in Prime Video thriller

Robin Wright, Laurie Davidson and Olivia Cooke star in The Girlfriend Amazon MGM Studios

The main cast of The Girlfriend is as follows – read on for more detailed profiles on each character and the actor playing them, including where you might have seen them before.

Robin Wright as Laura

Olivia Cooke as Cherry Laine

Laurie Davidson as Daniel

Waleed Zuaiter as Howard

Tanya Moodie as Isabella

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Brigitte

Karen Henthorn as Tracey

Anna Chancellor as Lilith

Francesca Corney as Millie

Leo Suter as Nicholas

Robin Wright as Laura

Robin Wright stars in The Girlfriend Christopher Raphael / Prime Video

Who is Laura? Laura is an affluent woman who runs an art gallery. She is fiercely protective of her son, whom she loves dearly. That's partly why she's instinctively mistrusting of new girlfriend Cherry, who appears to be hiding something about her past – or is that just the paranoia of an unhealthily obsessed mother?

What else has Robin Wright been in? Wright rose to fame with film roles in such hits as The Princess Bride, Forrest Gump and Unbreakable. She was one of the first Hollywood stars to move into streaming content with Netflix's House of Cards, which debuted back in 2013. Her buzzy role led to more film work, playing General Antiope in the DC Extended Universe's Wonder Woman and Justice League films, plus acclaimed sci-fi thriller Blade Runner 2049 and Netflix's own Damsel, which co-starred Millie Bobby Brown.

Olivia Cooke as Cherry Laine

Olivia Cooke stars in The Girlfriend Christopher Raphael / Prime Video

Who is Cherry? Cherry is the new girlfriend of Laura's son, Daniel. She is an estate agent with aspirations of solving the housing crisis, but is conscious of stigma towards her working-class origins while navigating Daniel's highly affluent social circle. Is her humble upbringing the only thing she's trying to hide?

What else has Olivia Cooke been in? Cooke gained a following in the acclaimed horror-thriller series Bates Motel, which serves as a modern-day prequel and reimagining of Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. She went on to bag roles in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, Riz Ahmed's Sound of Metal and Gary Oldman's spy drama Slow Horses, before landing another high-profile gig as Alicent Hightower in HBO's House of the Dragon.

Laurie Davidson as Daniel

Robin Wright and Laurie Davidson star in The Girlfriend Prime Video

Who is Daniel? Daniel is a young man in the process of completing his medical training. After a chance encounter with Cherry, he becomes infatuated with her and whisks her off on a whirlwind romance.

What else has Laurie Davidson been in? Davidson has been busy as of late with roles in period drama Mary & George, true crime series A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, and romcom The Road Trip on Paramount Plus. He's also made appearances in Netflix fantasy series The Sandman and Apple TV+ war drama Masters of the Air, in addition to a supporting role in The Last Kingdom's feature finale Seven Kings Must Die.

Waleed Zuaiter as Howard

Waleed Zuaiter and Robin Wright star in The Girlfriend Prime Video

Who is Howard? Howard is a high-flying businessman, who works in property development. He is also Laura's husband and Daniel's father.

What else has Waleed Zuaiter been in? You may have seen Zuaiter in Sky's Gangs of London, where he plays ruthless gangster Koba. His other projects include Netflix's Altered Carbon and The Spy as well as Channel 4 thriller Baghdad Central.

Tanya Moodie as Isabella

Tanya Moodie stars in The Girlfriend Christopher Raphael / Prime Video

Who is Isabella? Isabella is Laura's closest friend. She is also very wealthy and lives an opulent lifestyle, while keeping Laura sane with her emotional support and cheeky sense of humour.

What else has Tanya Moodie been in? Moodie is known for playing Ella in detective drama Sherlock, Agatha in fantasy series A Discovery of Witches, and Meg in BBC sitcom Motherland. Other recent credits include Rain Dogs, Silo, The Change and Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Brigitte

Shalom Brune-Franklin and Laurie Davidson in The Girlfriend Christopher Raphael / Prime Video

Who is Brigitte? Brigitte is the daughter of Isabella and Daniel's childhood friend. They grew up alongside each other and have a close friendship, which Cherry worries could evolve into romance.

What else has Shalom Brune-Franklin been in? After breaking through in military drama Our Girl, Brune-Franklin landed the role of DC Chloë Bishop in the sixth season of Line of Duty. More high-profile gigs followed in the form of Jamie Dornan thriller The Tourist, Steven Knight's Great Expectations, sci-fi drama Dune: Prophecy and hard-hitting Netflix phenomenon Baby Reindeer.

Karen Henthorn as Tracey

Who is Tracey? Tracey is Cherry's mother.

What else has Karen Henthorn been in? Recently, Henthorn appeared alongside Rebecca Hall in surreal psychological drama The Listeners. Other credits include prison drama Time, cosy crime series The Good Ship Murder, Dawn French's The Trouble with Maggie Cole, and long-running BBC soap EastEnders, where she recently reprised the role of Julie Bates.

Anna Chancellor as Lilith

Who is Lilith? Lilith is an artist, who has worked with Laura in the past.

What else has Anna Chancellor been in? Chancellor has been in a number of major dramas, including BBC's short-lived The Hour (for which she was BAFTA-nominated), plus Spooks, The Crown, The Split, Hotel Portofino and Rain Dogs. Most recently, you may have seen her in Prime Video's My Lady Jane or UKTV's Mitford sisters drama Outrageous.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Girlfriend is available to stream on Prime Video from Wednesday 10th September 2025.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad