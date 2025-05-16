But it can be hard to work out what to watch - and what's worth your valuable time.

Whether you're seeking a new binge-worthy obsession or just want to dip into something different, we're here to help.

Here’s a curated selection of some of the best series currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, courtesy of Radio Times.

The Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss as June. Disney/Steve Wilkie

Elisabeth Moss stars in this haunting dystopian drama based on Margaret Atwood’s novel. Set in a theocratic future America where women are enslaved for reproduction, the series is both powerful and disturbing. With the sixth and final season now airing, now is the perfect time to revisit or discover the earlier seasons and catch up, with all available on Prime Video.

The Wheel of Time

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine in The Wheel of Time season 3. Prime Video

Season 3 of this high fantasy series is now available. Based on Robert Jordan’s novels, it follows Moiraine as she leads five young people on a dangerous journey, believing one of them may be the prophesied Dragon Reborn. The show blends magic, prophecy, and epic battles in a richly imagined world.

Invincible

Invincible season 3. Prime Video

This adult animated series centres on a teenager whose father is the world’s most powerful superhero. With its intense action and emotional depth, Invincible offers a fresh take on the superhero genre.

The Boys

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe Kessler in The Boys. Prime Video

A dark and brutal twist on the superhero narrative, The Boys explores what happens when heroes abuse their powers. Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Antony Starr, it’s a violent, satirical, and gripping watch.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Peter Mullan as Durin III in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon MGM Studios

Set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, this fantasy epic explores the Second Age of Middle-earth. With stunning visuals and expansive storytelling, it’s a must-watch for fans of Tolkien's universe.

Fallout

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten in Fallout. Amazon MGM Studios

Based on the popular video game series, Fallout follows Lucy, a young woman emerging from a nuclear bunker into a devastated world. Her journey intersects with a soldier and a bounty hunter in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. This sci-fi blends survival, mystery, and action in a unique setting.

The Rig

Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig season 1. Prime Video

Set on the Kinloch Bravo oil rig, this mystery thriller stars Emily Hampshire and Iain Glen. When a strange fog cuts the crew off from the mainland, strange occurrences begin to unfold, creating a tense and eerie atmosphere.

Fear

Martin Compston, Anjli Mohindra and Solly McLeod in Fear. Prime Video

Martin Compston, Anjli Mohindra and Solly McLeod headline this psychological thriller. A family moves to Glasgow seeking peace, only to find themselves targeted by a threatening neighbour. The series explores paranoia, fear, and the breakdown of trust.

Cruel Intentions

John Harlan Kim as Blaise Powell. Prime Video

In this seductive drama, scheming step-siblings Caroline and Lucien plot to maintain their power by manipulating the US vice president’s daughter. With a cast including Zac Burgess and Sarah Catherine Hook, it’s a modern tale of ambition and deceit.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All

Molly-Mae. Prime Video

This documentary series follows reality TV star Molly-Mae Hague as she navigates life and motherhood following her break-up with boxer Tommy Fury. It offers an intimate look at her personal journey and public persona.

A Very Royal Scandal

Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis in A Very Royal Scandal. Christopher Raphael/Blueprint/Sony Pictures Television

Told from a different perspective than the earlier drama Scoop, this series revisits the infamous BBC Newsnight interview with the Duke of York. It provides a new lens on a royal controversy that captivated the public.

My Lady Jane

Michael Workéyè and Emily Bader in My Lady Jane. Prime Video

This historical fantasy reimagines the fate of Lady Jane Grey, who in this version doesn’t lose her head after nine days as queen. Instead, she seizes her destiny in a lively tale full of romance and intrigue.

Batman: Caped Crusader

Eric Morgan Stuart plays Commissioner Gordon in Batman: Caped Crusader. Prime Video

An animated series created by JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm, this dark reimagining of Gotham sees Batman battling deranged criminals, including Clayface and Harley Quinn. It’s a stylish, noir-inspired take on the iconic hero.

Those About to Die

Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian. 2024 Peacock TV

A sword and sandals epic directed by Roland Emmerich, this series is set in 79 AD Rome. With Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian, it explores political intrigue, gladiatorial combat, and the construction of the Colosseum.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5. Paramount Plus

This animated series offers a comedic look at the support crew of one of Starfleet’s least important ships. It’s a light-hearted addition to the Star Trek universe, full of charm and clever sci-fi twists.

Outer Range

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott in Outer Range. Prime Video

Josh Brolin stars as a Wyoming rancher who stumbles upon a mysterious void on his land. This thriller blends family drama with supernatural mystery.

99

The '99 treble-winning Manchester United team. Prime Video

This documentary series recounts Manchester United’s historic 1999 treble-winning season. A must-watch for football fans, it celebrates one of the sport’s most iconic achievements.

Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson in Clarkson's Farm. Amazon MGM Studios

Jeremy Clarkson’s attempt to run a farm in the British countryside continues to amuse and surprise. The series offers both humour and insight into the challenges of modern farming.

