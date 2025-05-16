Subscribe to RT!
Amazon Prime Video continues to offer an extensive and ever-evolving catalogue of series for UK viewers.
From gripping dramas and high-octane thrillers to fantasy epics and reality hits, there's just about something for everyone.
But it can be hard to work out what to watch - and what's worth your valuable time.
Whether you're seeking a new binge-worthy obsession or just want to dip into something different, we're here to help.
Here’s a curated selection of some of the best series currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, courtesy of Radio Times.
Elisabeth Moss stars in this haunting dystopian drama based on Margaret Atwood’s novel. Set in a theocratic future America where women are enslaved for reproduction, the series is both powerful and disturbing. With the sixth and final season now airing, now is the perfect time to revisit or discover the earlier seasons and catch up, with all available on Prime Video.
Season 3 of this high fantasy series is now available. Based on Robert Jordan’s novels, it follows Moiraine as she leads five young people on a dangerous journey, believing one of them may be the prophesied Dragon Reborn. The show blends magic, prophecy, and epic battles in a richly imagined world.
This adult animated series centres on a teenager whose father is the world’s most powerful superhero. With its intense action and emotional depth, Invincible offers a fresh take on the superhero genre.
A dark and brutal twist on the superhero narrative, The Boys explores what happens when heroes abuse their powers. Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Antony Starr, it’s a violent, satirical, and gripping watch.
Set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, this fantasy epic explores the Second Age of Middle-earth. With stunning visuals and expansive storytelling, it’s a must-watch for fans of Tolkien's universe.
Based on the popular video game series, Fallout follows Lucy, a young woman emerging from a nuclear bunker into a devastated world. Her journey intersects with a soldier and a bounty hunter in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. This sci-fi blends survival, mystery, and action in a unique setting.
Set on the Kinloch Bravo oil rig, this mystery thriller stars Emily Hampshire and Iain Glen. When a strange fog cuts the crew off from the mainland, strange occurrences begin to unfold, creating a tense and eerie atmosphere.
Martin Compston, Anjli Mohindra and Solly McLeod headline this psychological thriller. A family moves to Glasgow seeking peace, only to find themselves targeted by a threatening neighbour. The series explores paranoia, fear, and the breakdown of trust.
In this seductive drama, scheming step-siblings Caroline and Lucien plot to maintain their power by manipulating the US vice president’s daughter. With a cast including Zac Burgess and Sarah Catherine Hook, it’s a modern tale of ambition and deceit.
This documentary series follows reality TV star Molly-Mae Hague as she navigates life and motherhood following her break-up with boxer Tommy Fury. It offers an intimate look at her personal journey and public persona.
Told from a different perspective than the earlier drama Scoop, this series revisits the infamous BBC Newsnight interview with the Duke of York. It provides a new lens on a royal controversy that captivated the public.
This historical fantasy reimagines the fate of Lady Jane Grey, who in this version doesn’t lose her head after nine days as queen. Instead, she seizes her destiny in a lively tale full of romance and intrigue.
An animated series created by JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm, this dark reimagining of Gotham sees Batman battling deranged criminals, including Clayface and Harley Quinn. It’s a stylish, noir-inspired take on the iconic hero.
A sword and sandals epic directed by Roland Emmerich, this series is set in 79 AD Rome. With Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian, it explores political intrigue, gladiatorial combat, and the construction of the Colosseum.
This animated series offers a comedic look at the support crew of one of Starfleet’s least important ships. It’s a light-hearted addition to the Star Trek universe, full of charm and clever sci-fi twists.
Josh Brolin stars as a Wyoming rancher who stumbles upon a mysterious void on his land. This thriller blends family drama with supernatural mystery.
This documentary series recounts Manchester United’s historic 1999 treble-winning season. A must-watch for football fans, it celebrates one of the sport’s most iconic achievements.
Jeremy Clarkson’s attempt to run a farm in the British countryside continues to amuse and surprise. The series offers both humour and insight into the challenges of modern farming.
