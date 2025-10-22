The second season of Gen V has now come to an end, following an eight-episode run that saw Marie and her friends investigating the mysterious new Dean, Cipher.

Last week's penultimate episode saw a big reveal for the character, setting up a climactic finale and major consequences for our heroes.

We know the events of the finale will feed into the fifth and final season of The Boys next year, but where does it leave Gen V, and will there be another season of the college-based show beyond that?

Read on for everything you need to know about the potential for Gen V season 3.

Will there be a Gen V season 3?

Asa Germann as Sam in Gen V. Jasper Savage/Prime

We don't yet know whether Gen V will be returning for season 3, as the show has yet to be officially renewed.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com exclusively, Eric Kripke, the man behind the entire The Boys universe said that a third season will depend "on the viewers".

"It's a very traditional television business answer, which is it's going to depend on the ratings when it's all said and done," he said. "We have more Gen V story to tell. We have a really fun pitch for season 3. I really hope we get to do it, but that is up to the audience and the television gods."

When asked whether he could reveal anything about that pitch for season 3, he added: "I absolutely positively cannot."

Fans will note that The Boys itself is coming to an end next year with season 5, but it certainly doesn't seem to be the plan for the whole universe to stop there.

On the contrary, there are already two other series in various stages of development which will continue on in the universe, Vought Rising and The Boys: Mexico.

Kripke also previously told Variety that the Gen V "can and should continue" beyond the ending of The Boys.

"The Boys’ story is about Butcher and Homelander, and these two planets crashing into each other, and this particular story doesn’t work without both of them," he explained. "And you can only keep that going for so long. So what I would say is, this particular story is ending, the Butcher-Homelander is ending.

"But there can be other stories and other corners of the universe. And hopefully, it’s vibrant and perverted enough to allow for those stories. So hopefully, Gen V continues, hopefully, a couple other things we have in development continue."

We will keep this page updated as and when we get any news regarding the show's future.

When could a potential Gen V season 3 be released?

London Thor as Jordan Li in Gen V season 2. Jasper Savage/Prime

Were Gen V to return for a third season, we would imagine we would have to wait at least two years to see it back on Prime Video.

This was the case with seasons 1 and 2, as a new season of The Boys was released in between, in 2024. With the fifth and final season of that show on the way in 2026, we imagine that a 2027 release date for Gen V season 3 would seem most likely.

We will keep this page updated as and when we get any more concrete information.

What would a potential Gen V season 3 be about?

London Thor as Jordan Li and Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau in Gen V season 2. Courtesy of Prime

It's hard to say exactly what would happen in Gen V season 3 at this point.

Showrunner Michele Fazekas acknowledged that season 2's ending was specifically set up The Boys season 5 rather than a new season of the same show, when speaking with Variety.

She said: "I think there is any number of ways you could do a third season. Our task here was launching into The Boys, which doesn’t really mean that there wouldn’t be another season of Gen V."

However, Fazekas did give one tease, stating pretty categorically that the show would return to Godolkin University, and remain a college-based show in a third season.

She said: "That’s what’s great about a college show – everyone’s always going to college! But our task was launch us into the new season of The Boys."

It seems that for now we'll just have to wait to see how The Boys season 5 pans out until we get any hints as to the path Gen V season 3 could go down.

Who would return for a potential Gen V season 3?

Derek Luh (Jordan Li), Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau), Keeya King (Annabeth Moreau), Lizze Broadway (Emma Meyer).

We don't yet know who would be back for Gen V season 3, as we have yet to hear any confirmed details, given that the show has not currently been officially renewed.

The season 2 cast list included Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, London Thor and Asa Germann.

You can find a list of some of the central actors and characters for Gen V season 2 here:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Lizze Broadway as Emma Shaw

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan Li

Asa Germann as Sam Riordan

Keeya King as Annabeth Moreau

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher

Gen V seasons 1-2 are available to stream in full on Prime Video now. The Boys seasons 1-4 are available to watch now – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

