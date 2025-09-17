The new episodes pick up with Marie, Emma and Jordan as their incarceration at the hands of Vought comes to an end, and they had back to Godolkin University for a less-than-happy reunion with Cate and Sam.

While there, they come across new Dean, Cipher, played by Hamish Linklater, who is promising to help students reach their full potential as supes in Homelander's new America. Meanwhile, Ethan Slater is amongst the other new stars joining for season 2, while a host of The Boys actors are set to cameo.

This season also picks up following the sad real-life passing of Chance Perdomo, with his character Andre revealed to have died off-screen between seasons.

The first three episodes are available to catch up on now, but when will episode 4 be released?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Gen V season 2.

When is Gen V season 2 episode 4 released on Prime Video?

Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher in Gen V season 2. Jasper Savage/Prime

Gen V season 2 episode 4 will be released on Wednesday 24th September on Prime Video.

The episode is titled Bags and is written by Brant Englestein and Chris Dingess.

Gen V season 2 release schedule – When are new episodes out?

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap in Gen V season 2. Jasper Savage/Prime

As is a common release pattern for Prime Video shows, the first three episodes of Gen V season 2 were released at once on the streamer, coming out on Wednesday 17th September.

Since then, the show has switched to a weekly release structure, with each new episode arriving on a Wednesday. You can find the full release schedule for season 2 here:

Gen V season 2 episode 1 – New Year, New U – Wednesday 17th September 2025 (out now)

Gen V season 2 episode 2 – Justice Never Forgets – Wednesday 17th August 2025 (out now)

Gen V season 2 episode 3 – H is for Human – Wednesday 17th August 2025 (out now)

Gen V season 2 episode 4 – Bags – Wednesday 24th August 2025

Gen V season 2 episode 5 – The Kids Are Not All Right – Wednesday 1st October 2025

Gen V season 2 episode 6 – Cooking Lessons – Wednesday 8th October 2025

Gen V season 2 episode 7 – Hell Week – Wednesday 15th October 2025

Gen V season 2 episode 8 – Trojan – Wednesday 22nd October 2025

What is Gen V season 2 about?

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau in Gen V season 2. Jasper Savage/Prime

Gen V season 2 picks up after The Boys season 4, and leads into that show's final season, which is expected to arrive in 2026.

The synopsis for Gen V season 2 says: "School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever.

"Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus.

"The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it."

Gen V season 2 trailer

You can watch the trailer for Gen V season 2 right here now.

Gen V season 2 will continue on Prime Video on 24th September 2025. The Boys seasons 1-4 are available to watch now

