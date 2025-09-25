Godolkin University's new Dean has been making life miserable for Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), but that reached new heights in episode 4, when she was seemingly proven wrong about him.

Episode 4 saw Cipher force Marie and her partner Jordan (played by London Thor and Derek Luh) to fight in a high-profile boxing match. They have no choice but to team up with Cate to attempt to take him down.

However, with her powers restored, Cate realises she can't push Cipher, leading the gang to discover he actually has no V in his blood.

Marie theorises that Cipher's actually human, and that his big secret is he doesn't have any powers – but she's soon proven wrong, as he gets inside Jordan's head and forces them to brutally fight Marie.

As many fans speculated, it appears that Cipher is a puppetmaster, and that he can control seemingly anyone he encounters. He doesn't have to be touching them, as seen with this fight – he can do it remotely.

Of course, the question of why Marie couldn't sense any Compound V in his blood remains, but this revelation could have horrifying implications, not just for Marie, Jordan, Emma, Cate and Sam, but for the rest of The Boys universe as a whole.

If Cipher can take over the mind and body of not only any individual, but any Supe, utilising their powers as he does, then he could easily turn a Supe as powerful as Marie into a weapon.

Theoretically, he could even inhabit Homelander. Based on his pro-Supe agenda, we'd imagine Cipher and Homelander are aligned for now – but will that always be the case?

Of course, we'll no doubt learn more about Cipher's powers and just how they work, including any potential weaknesses, in the coming weeks, but for now things are really not looking good for the students at God U.

