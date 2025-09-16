What time is Gen V season 2 released on Prime Video?
It's time to return to Godolkin University in Gen V season 2!
The final episode of season 1 left our heroes in terrifying circumstances, with Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and co imprisoned by Vought. Now, it's time to find out what happens next.
Season 2 will feature some iconic returning characters from The Boys, including Erin Moriarty's Starlight, and new additions including Hamish Linklater's mysterious Cipher, and Wicked star Ethan Slater as Thomas Godolkin.
However, there'll also be a huge absence in the form of Andre Anderson actor Chance Perdomo, who died last year, with the show expected to pay tribute to the late cast member.
If you've been waiting for season 2's release, read on for more information about when it'll be available where you are.
What time are new episodes of Gen V season 2 released?
New episodes of Gen V are released on Prime Video Wednesdays at 8am BST in the UK.
Around the world, that works out to the following times:
- 12am (midnight) PT (USA)
- 2am CT (USA)
- 3am ET (USA)
- 8am BST (UK)
- 9am CET (Central Europe)
- 3pm AWST (Australia)
- 5pm AEST (Australia)
Is there a trailer for Gen V season 2?
Yes! Check out the trailer for the new season below:
Gen V season 2 begins on Prime Video on Wednesday 17th September.
