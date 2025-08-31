Now, Eric Kripke, the showrunner of The Boys and executive producer on the spin-offs, has teased that we could see a major crossover between Gen V and Vought Rising, in the form of an incoming character played by Wicked star Ethan Slater.

Slater, who will first be appearing in Gen V season 2, will play Thomas Godolkin, the founder of Godolkin University. He will only appear in flashbacks, which will reveal that the purpose the school was originally to pursue something called Project Odessa.

Ethan Slater as Thomas Godolkin in Gen V. Jasper Savage/Prime

As these flashbacks take place in the 1960s, Kripke teased while speaking with Entertainment Weekly that Slater could show up again in a future season of Vought Rising, the first instalment of which will take place in the '50s.

He said: "If Vought Rising works and we can keep doing more [seasons], I think we'd be insane to not put Ethan Slater's character in that show. He's right there lined up for a younger Thomas Godolkin. We've discussed it."

The synopsis for Gen V season 2 says: "School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever.

"Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus.

"The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it."

Gen V season 2 will stream on Prime Video from 17th September 2025. The Boys seasons 1-4 are available to watch now – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

