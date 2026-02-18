❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia's 56 Days is 2026's steamiest new show yet
Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia's erotic thriller suggests that the buttoned-up times are a-changin’.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 18 February 2026 at 8:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad