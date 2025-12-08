When it comes to sport, hockey might be a big player on the international stage, but it's not exactly a huge draw when it comes to storytelling on screen. Not since the Mighty Ducks, anyway. That's all changed now though thanks to a pair of gay hockey players who develop the hots for each other while they puck their way to the top.

Based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novel series, Heated Rivalry follows Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) as they compete on the ice and get steamy in the bedroom. Along the way, they struggle with the toll that comes with keeping their love secret while training to be the very best at what they do.

Throw in a whole lot of butts and it's easy to see the immediate appeal of this story. But even so, it's hard to fathom just how quickly Heated Rivalry took the world by storm.

Jacob Tierney's adaptation started out as a Crave original, which probably doesn't mean a whole lot to people who live outside of Canada. But just a week before the premiere launched, Heated Rivalry picked up an international distribution deal, expanding the show's reach to millions more via HBO Max (you know, the streamer that won't arrive on our shores until March 2026).

Even so, Heated Rivalry didn't receive the same kind of big marketing push that HBO originals like House of the Dragon take for granted. Not from the network anyway. Instead, promotion fell to the fans. Specifically, horny fans of Reid's original book who pored through every moment in the first trailer, creating countless edits and screaming reaction videos using just 90 seconds of material.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Brendan Brady revealed it was this fan buzz that directly led to HBO Max's involvement, thereby securing the show's international success. But distribution alone could never guarantee such a rabid response, especially for a show that has no recognisable IP outside of the book fanbase.

That's where the butts come in.

What started with just happy book readers soon turned into a collective lust driven by gay men and straight women alike, something the series heavily leans into.

From early showers together to their first hotel hook-up, Shane and Ilya's relationship is defined almost entirely by sex. It's the language of the show itself. As Tierney told THR, "Sex is how you tell the story because their sex changes as they get to know each other, as they get to know themselves."

Sex sells, of course, but it's also easy to imagine a world where Heated Rivalry could have downplayed these scenes, watering them down to appeal to a wider audience. Thankfully, Tierney's team did no such thing, and the results speak for themselves.

Hudson Williams' Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie's Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry. Sabrina Lantos.

If anything, their adaptation of Heated Rivalry goes to even further extremes in the bedroom department. The sex is almost constant, punctuated by brief conversations and expansive time jumps before the bedroom action begins anew. It's no exaggeration to say that far more of the show takes place between the sheets than on the ice. Except, the sheets rarely get in the way of what can only be described as a peachy barrage of endless cheeks displayed onscreen.

Actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie obviously bring a lot of physical appeal to Heated Rivalry, but beyond the well-lit smut, it's their chemistry that sells the show. Without that, the sex could have been corny or even cringe to watch. And it's not just in these scenes where their connection shines. Even with clothes on, Williams and Storrie embody something very real, a growing lust and even love worth rooting for.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that they're nice to look at too, but good looks will only get you so far, especially with such a straightforward narrative. Rather than gun for big names, Tierney's team prioritised choosing the right talent to bring these characters to life, actors who could lean into the yearning that's so integral to this story.

As naughty as the show can be, it's also rather moving at points – I defy you to watch Shane slowly delete his "we didn’t even kiss" message without feeling something.

Heated Rivalry is as authentic in its feelings as it is in its approach to gay sex, something which mainstream productions rarely nail.

And therein lies the show's true appeal, this ability to pull us in and speak to the romantic in us too. Well, that and the fact there's almost no actual hockey here to speak of. Why would we want to watch sports when we can watch Shane and Ilya score off the rink instead?

Heated Rivalry is available to watch on HBO Max in the US.

