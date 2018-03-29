The Crown fans are super excited to see Outlander's Tobias Menzies as the new Prince Philip
The actor will join Olivia Colman in season three of The Crown, Netflix has confirmed
Finally, our prince has come! Netflix has announced that Outlander star Tobias Menzies will be joining The Crown as Prince Philip – and fans of both series are delighted.
Menzies, 44, will replace Matt Smith in the role, while his Queen will be played by Olivia Colman, who steps in to Claire Foy's shoes as the new Elizabeth II. What a couple they'll be.
His Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe is certainly thrilled by the news: "Yes!!!!!!!!!" she tweeted. "Congratulations darling. So excited for you and so excited to see this!!!"
The casting news has been greeted with similar excitement online, even if nobody saw it coming...
The only problem? For fans of Outlander, it's going to be hard to un-see him as the dastardly Black Jack Randall, who spent years tormenting heroes Claire and Jamie.