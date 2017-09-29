That doesn't mean she didn't find the scene itself heartbreaking, though. "I always thought that was quite a sad one", she said of the revelation that Claire and Frank - who Balfe admits she has particular "soft spot" for, were no longer intimate. "You pull back the camera and they’re no longer in bed together and it’s like ‘oh, you kids, can’t you just get it together?’"

The Irish actress, who has picked up several award nominations - including a nod from the Golden Globes - says she'll really miss Menzies, who has officially left the show after three seasons.

"We always relished getting the opportunity to do some great scenes together" she explained. “It sort of feel like Sam [Heughan], Tobias and I were the three lifers for the past few seasons."

That considered, would she like to see him return to the show some time in the future? Or the past? This is a time-travel related series, after all...

"Hopefully, I don’t know that there are any plans to bring him back but everyone says ‘he’s in later books’, I dunno, with time travel maybe it’s possible he might come back in flashbacks if we ever get to that point."

