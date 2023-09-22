Over the course of the show, he "charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne".

Who plays young Winston? And who else stars alongside him? The cast is as follows...

The Continental main cast

Colin Woodell as Winston

Ben Robson as Frankie

Mel Gibson as Cormac

Jessica Allain as Lou

Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles

Nhung Kate as Yen

Mishel Prada as KD

Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew

Ayomide Adegun as Charon

For more about the major players in The Continental, read on...

Colin Woodell plays Winston

Colin Woodell as Winston Prime Video

Who is Winston? A "savvy" businessman who was working in London before being dragged back to New York due to a family complication. He's described as "handsome, smart, cool and collected".

Where have I seen Colin Woodell before? He's appeared in The Flight Attendant, The Purge, The Originals, Masters of Sex and Devious Maids.

Ben Robson plays Frankie

Ben Robson plays Frankie. Prime Video

Who is Frankie? Winston's estranged older brother who enlisted in the army and served in Vietnam. He's a "natural-born killer". When he returned to the US, he began working for crime lord Cormac, who he later stole a prized possession from. But little did he know that his "act of defiance will alter the power balance of The Continental Hotel for years to come".

Where have I seen Ben Robson before? You might know him from Vikings and Animal Kingdom.

Mel Gibson plays Cormac

Mel Gibson as Cormac. Prime Video

Who is Cormac? A "New York City kingpin" and the manager of The Continental Hotel. He has a past with Winston and Frankie. Cormac is described as an "intimidating force, ruthless, brutal, yet capable of charm".

Where have I seen Mel Gibson before? You might have watched him in Braveheart, Mad Max, Lethal Weapon and Signs.

Jessica Allain plays Lou and Hubert Point-Du Jour plays Miles

Jessica Allain plays Lou and Hubert Point-Du Jour plays Miles. Prime Video

Who is Lou? A "smart and fearless" martial artist who runs a dojo that was left to her by her father, which is also at the centre of a gun-running ring. Lou is a "pacifist" who won't touch guns. But naturally, that rule becomes more difficult to live by.

Where have I seen Jessica Allain before? Her CV includes Fear and the 2022 remake of Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Who is Miles? Lou's "tough, loyal and smart" brother. He reluctantly served in Vietnam, where he became involved in gun running. He "justifies his dangerous business as the only way to keep his late father's dojo doors open".

Where have I seen Hubert Point-Du Jour before? He's best known for The Good Lord Bird.

Nhung Kate plays Yen

Nhung Kate plays Yen. Prime Video

Who is Yen? Frankie's who is described as a "fierce fighter who will stop at nothing to protect those she loves [and] the deadliest fighter of the entire group". She is "shocked to learn that Frankie has a long-lost brother".

Where have I seen Nhung Kate before? Her CV includes Swapping Fate, The Housemaid and Bitcoin Heist.

Mishel Prada plays KD

Mishel Prada plays KD. Prime Video

Who is KD? An NYPD detective who detests the corruption in the force. She is determined to "uncover the criminal goings-on in the city. As she becomes embroiled in the world of The Continental, she will "come face to face with a ghost from her past".

Where have I seen Mishel Prada before? You might have watched her in Vida, Fear the Walking Dead: Passage and Riverdale.

Jeremy Bobb plays Mayhew

Jeremy Bobb plays Mayhew. Prime Video

Who is Mayhew? KD's superior at the NYPD. He is married with kids, but has a "soft spot for KD", who he warns to stay away from The Continental Hotel.

Where have I seen Jeremy Bobb before? His CV includes Jessica Jones, Russian Doll, Manhunt, Unabomber and The Knick.

Ayomide Adegun plays Charon

Ayomide Adegun plays Charon. Prime Video

Who is Charon? Young Charon is Cormac's "trusted assistant". In time, he will need to "pick between his protector and a potential found family".

Where have I seen Ayomide Adegun before? This is his first major role.

Is Keanu Reeves in The Continental?

No, Reeves does not appear in the series.

The narrative takes place in the '70s, long before we see Wick in action, with its focus strictly on Winston and his journey to becoming the manager of the hotel.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is available on Prime Video from September 22 at 1pm BST for UK viewers.

