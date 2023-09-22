The Continental cast: Meet the cast of the John Wick prequel series
Everything you need to know.
John Wick prequel series The Continental is a three-part crime drama that explores the origins of the eponymous hotel-for-assassins, which plays a key role in the films starring Keanu Reeves.
When we meet Young Winston Scott (played in his later years by Ian McShane), it's the 1970s and he's long turned his back on New York to pursue business in England. But following a reckless decision by his brother, Winston finds himself dragged back into the mire.
Over the course of the show, he "charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne".
Who plays young Winston? And who else stars alongside him? The cast is as follows...
The Continental main cast
- Colin Woodell as Winston
- Ben Robson as Frankie
- Mel Gibson as Cormac
- Jessica Allain as Lou
- Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles
- Nhung Kate as Yen
- Mishel Prada as KD
- Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew
- Ayomide Adegun as Charon
For more about the major players in The Continental, read on...
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Colin Woodell plays Winston
Who is Winston? A "savvy" businessman who was working in London before being dragged back to New York due to a family complication. He's described as "handsome, smart, cool and collected".
Where have I seen Colin Woodell before? He's appeared in The Flight Attendant, The Purge, The Originals, Masters of Sex and Devious Maids.
Ben Robson plays Frankie
Who is Frankie? Winston's estranged older brother who enlisted in the army and served in Vietnam. He's a "natural-born killer". When he returned to the US, he began working for crime lord Cormac, who he later stole a prized possession from. But little did he know that his "act of defiance will alter the power balance of The Continental Hotel for years to come".
Where have I seen Ben Robson before? You might know him from Vikings and Animal Kingdom.
Mel Gibson plays Cormac
Who is Cormac? A "New York City kingpin" and the manager of The Continental Hotel. He has a past with Winston and Frankie. Cormac is described as an "intimidating force, ruthless, brutal, yet capable of charm".
Where have I seen Mel Gibson before? You might have watched him in Braveheart, Mad Max, Lethal Weapon and Signs.
Jessica Allain plays Lou and Hubert Point-Du Jour plays Miles
Who is Lou? A "smart and fearless" martial artist who runs a dojo that was left to her by her father, which is also at the centre of a gun-running ring. Lou is a "pacifist" who won't touch guns. But naturally, that rule becomes more difficult to live by.
Where have I seen Jessica Allain before? Her CV includes Fear and the 2022 remake of Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
Who is Miles? Lou's "tough, loyal and smart" brother. He reluctantly served in Vietnam, where he became involved in gun running. He "justifies his dangerous business as the only way to keep his late father's dojo doors open".
Where have I seen Hubert Point-Du Jour before? He's best known for The Good Lord Bird.
Nhung Kate plays Yen
Who is Yen? Frankie's who is described as a "fierce fighter who will stop at nothing to protect those she loves [and] the deadliest fighter of the entire group". She is "shocked to learn that Frankie has a long-lost brother".
Where have I seen Nhung Kate before? Her CV includes Swapping Fate, The Housemaid and Bitcoin Heist.
Mishel Prada plays KD
Who is KD? An NYPD detective who detests the corruption in the force. She is determined to "uncover the criminal goings-on in the city. As she becomes embroiled in the world of The Continental, she will "come face to face with a ghost from her past".
Where have I seen Mishel Prada before? You might have watched her in Vida, Fear the Walking Dead: Passage and Riverdale.
Jeremy Bobb plays Mayhew
Who is Mayhew? KD's superior at the NYPD. He is married with kids, but has a "soft spot for KD", who he warns to stay away from The Continental Hotel.
Where have I seen Jeremy Bobb before? His CV includes Jessica Jones, Russian Doll, Manhunt, Unabomber and The Knick.
Ayomide Adegun plays Charon
Who is Charon? Young Charon is Cormac's "trusted assistant". In time, he will need to "pick between his protector and a potential found family".
Where have I seen Ayomide Adegun before? This is his first major role.
Is Keanu Reeves in The Continental?
No, Reeves does not appear in the series.
The narrative takes place in the '70s, long before we see Wick in action, with its focus strictly on Winston and his journey to becoming the manager of the hotel.
The Continental: From the World of John Wick is available on Prime Video from September 22 at 1pm BST for UK viewers.
If you've yet to subscribe, you can sign up for £8.99 a month. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.