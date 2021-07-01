The Bold Type writers changed the ending “the night before”, Sutton star reveals

Fans of The Bold Type got the happy ending they wanted when couple Sutton Brady and Richard Hunter decided to stay together after Sutton revealed she didn’t want children not long after walking down the aisle.

The penultimate season of the comedy-drama – which has been cut short due to the pandemic – featured Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Richard (Sam Page) disagreeing over whether they would have a family after Sutton experienced the trauma of a miscarriage, and it looked as though a divorce was on the cards for the couple – endearingly referred to as ‘Suttard’ online by fans.

“Yes, I always wanted kids,” Richard tells Sutton. “But I want you more.”

That almost didn’t happen, with Fahy explaining that the scene was rewritten the night before they filmed it.

“What ended up happening with Sutton’s storyline at the end — they rewrote it the night before we shot it,” Fahy told Variety. “It was going to end very differently than it ended. And based on some conversations that I had had with them, and that Sam had had with them, they just kind of flipped it, which was really exciting, because it’s not something that I thought was going to happen… The night before, [to have] a huge storyline change is kind of unique. So it was exciting.”

Co-star Katie Stevens, who plays Jane Sloan, recalled: “I remember that so well. We were sitting in Aisha’s living room. I think it was all of us and Sam. And you got the call. And I just remember you being like, ‘What? Really?'”

“Ultimately, what was supposed to happen was Sutton and Richard don’t end up together,” Fahy continued. “And then we sort of felt like that sucked. It didn’t feel very true to the way that we had built those characters and their relationship in all of the prior seasons. So they changed it, and then they did end up together. And that was such a satisfying thing for me, and for Sam, and I hope for the audience, too.”

Season five will see the core three characters returning to close the book: Stevens as Jane Sloan, Aisha Dee as Kat Edison and Fahy as Sutton.

Melora Hardin will also return as magazine boss Jacqueline Carlyle, as well as Stephen Conrad and Matt Ward, who play Scarlet workers Oliver Grayson and Alex Crawford. Nikohl Boosheri will reprise her role as Kat’s ex-girlfriend Adena for multiple episodes later in the season.

The Bold Type season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix soon. Until then, you can catch up on all four seasons right now.