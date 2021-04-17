A reboot for The Bill is currently in development

A reboot for classic ITV cop drama The Bill is in the works, RadioTimes.com has confirmed, following reports in The Sun that Sun Hill could be returning to our screens.

Advertisement

The series is still in early development and has not yet been greenlit, but should it get the go-ahead it is expected to feature three former stars of the original show.

Graham Cole, Trudie Goodwin, and Mark Wingett are all in line for a return, reprising their respective roles as PC Tony Stamp, Sgt June Ackland and DC Jim Carver.

It’s reported that the project – which is being written by Simon Sansome – will be titled Sun Hill, after the police station from the original run.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

According to The Sun’s report, the project began to pick up pace last year when members of the original cast met to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the show’s final episode.

Their source is quoted as saying, “Simon started investigating the rights and managed to acquire them. Three of the best-known stars are in talks and he’s hopeful he can get them on board. Tony [McHale, EastEnders writer and Holby City creator] has seen the script and they hope they can get him signed up too.

“They’re in constant contact and the project has begun to move on quickly. There’s a couple of channels interested in bringing back what is such a well-loved story.”

The plan is for the established cast members to be joined by some fresh faces, with the plot seeing the old hands acting as consultants for the new Sun Hill recruits.

The long-running series originally aired for 27-years between 1983 and 2010, with ITV citing “changing tastes” of viewers as the reason for its cancellation a decade ago.

Throughout its run, the show picked up an array of awards including two BAFTAs, two NTAs and seven Inside Soap Awards.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our Drama page or our full TV Guide.