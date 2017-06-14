June

Poldark series 3 The BBC’s period drama gallops into its third season, as questions are raised over the paternity of Elizabeth’s unborn child.

Fearless Helen McCrory and Jonathan Forbes star in a new legal thriller from ITV.

9 June

Orange is the New Black season 5 Netflix’s flagship dramedy set inside a women’s prison will be back with a bang (spoiler alert?) on Friday 9 June.

15 June

Riviera A newlywed (Julia Stiles) discovers the grim secrets of her husband’s past after he is killed in the most bourgeois death sequence you’re likely to see on television this year: a yacht explosion. New on Sky Atlantic.

23 June

The Crystal Maze The IT Crowd's Richard Ayoade takes the reins from Stephen Merchant - and in the way way back, Richard O'Brien - to front this reboot of the 1990s game show.

GLOW: Season 1 A new comedy from the team behind Orange is the New Black, starring Alison Brie (Mad Men) as a struggling actor who gets lured into the world of female wrestling by comedian Marc Maron’s washed-up director-turned wrestling coach. New on Netflix.

25 June

Preacher: season 2 The bizarre, action-packed comic adaptation is back on Amazon Prime Video. As the New York Times put it, “the less you know, the better. Just watch it.”

July

Top of the Lake: China Girl The second instalment of Jane Campion's miniseries follows Detective Robin Griffin as she investigates the death of a young Asian girl in Bondi Beach, Sydney. Nicole Kidman joins The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss on BBC2.

14 July

Friends From College Gross-out comedy from the director of Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Five-Year Engagement starring Billy Eichner (Parks & Recreation), Fred Savage (of Wonder Years fame) and Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) as a group of Harvard grads who reunite in their 40s.

17 July

Game of Thrones season 7 Jon Snow and the gang return to Sky Atlantic this summer after an extended hiatus. The great war is upon us.

The Walking Dead season 8 The zombie apocalypse drama will hit its 100th episode with the 8th season premiere. Showrunner Scott M Gimple promises to improve upon the poorly received 7th season. On FOX in the UK.

Ozark Dark thriller in the vein of Breaking Bad, starring Jason Bateman as a Chicago businessman forced to take his family to a Missouri resort community to pay off a debt to a Mexican drug lord.

August

Strike BBC1's highly anticipated adaptation of Robert Galbraith's (aka JK Rowling's) novels about Cormoran Strike, a war vet-turned private detective.

Against The Law Ten years before the partial decriminalisation of homosexual acts in 1967, journalist Peter Wildeblood finds himself in the dock when his lover is pressured to turn Queen's Evidence against him. New historical drama on BBC2 starring Daniel Mays and Mark Gatiss.

September

Will & Grace: Season 10 The groundbreaking sitcom - it was the first to feature gay characters in lead roles - returns after 11 years off the air.

October

Curb Your Enthusiasm: season 9 The long-awaited return of the grumbling, misanthropic TV version of Larry David, who doesn’t seem too different to real-life Larry David. Pretty, pretty, pretty good.

Mindhunter: Season 1 Fight Club director David Fincher’s latest foray into the small screen is a crime drama in the ilk of Silence of the Lambs, as two FBI officers interview imprisoned serial killers to crack cases. New to Netflix.

Stranger Things: Season 2 The kids are alright… for now. Last we saw Mike, Dustin and the rest of the gang, all was back to normal, as long as you overlook the fact that Will seems to be coughing up mini demagorgons.

The Crown: Season 2 For its second spin out, the regal drama will cover the years between 1955-1964. If you’re to believe reports, it will take a closer look at Prince Philip this time around, and it will be the last series to feature Matt Smith and Claire Foy as the Queen and Prince.

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 1 Set 10 years prior to the launch of Captain Kirk’s Starship Enterprise, the new female Star Trek series stars Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green star as Captain Philippa Georgiou and First Officer Michael Burnham respectively.

TBC

Doctor Foster series 2 Suranne Jones returns for BBC1's biggest recent success stories.

Tin Star Tim Roth stars alongside Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks an alcoholic policeman in the Canadian wilderness in this Sky Atlantic thriller.

Diana and I The death of Princess Diana 20 years ago rocked Britain to its core, creating a sense of national bereavement. This one-off drama follows the lives of four people as they deal with the personal aftermath of the tragedy.

The State New Channel 4 political drama from Peter Kosminsky, director of Wolf Hall, following the experiences of four Brits who join Isis in Syria.

The Child in Time Benedict Cumberbatch will star in and executive produce a 90-minute one-off adaptation of Ian McEwan’s award-winning 1987 novel, A Child in Time.