"I've read episode one and I thought it was brilliant," Jones told RadioTimes.com. "My first reaction was, 'Oh my god!'"

"I thought, 'How could you take Doctor Foster and then kind of reinvent it as a new exciting show?' and [Mike Bartlett, the show's writer] has done that. Now I'm expecting episodes two, three, four and five."

"I'm excited for it," says Jones, and the feeling is mutual among her fellow cast members. "I'm really excited," Jones's co-star Bertie Carvel told us. "It's nice to know that because of its success and because of Mike's integrity it's not about regurgitating something. He'll write the next chapter of that story. We are all really thrilled to see what happens next."

Both Jones and Carvel were at the Bafta Nominees Party in central London celebrating the show's industry recognition. Doctor Foster is up for best mini series and the Radio Times Audience Award, while Suranne Jones is nominated in the best actress category.

"Being nominated for any award is brilliant," she told us. "Being recognised for anything takes me back to being a schoolgirl because you get an excited thrill that you can't describe."

Doctor Foster will return for a second series on BBC1