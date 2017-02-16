The loss devastates Stephen’s marriage, and sets him and his wife on diverging paths as both struggle with an all-consuming grief. This will be the second Ian McEwan adaptation the actor has been involved in – after starring in the 2007 film Atonement.

“I read the novel years ago and it stayed with me – profound, beautiful and very moving,” Cumberbatch said. “Only Ian McEwan could write about loss with such telling honesty.”

The story, which is the first drama to be made by Cumberbatch’s production company SunnyMarch TV, will be adapted by Stephen Butchard and directed by Julian Farino.

McEwan said: "I'm thrilled to have my novel in the hands of such a high level creative team.

"I have fond memories of Benedict playing a brilliant and key part in the movie adaptation of Atonement.

"Now, it's a great honour to have this actor of such immense resource, experience and subtlety in the lead role of The Child In Time."