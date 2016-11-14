The first picture (see above) shows Tom Burke as military policeman-turned-private investigator Cormoran Strike alongside Holliday Grainger as his sidekick Robin Ellacott, while the second (below) shows Strike out and about on his lonesome. All three of Rowling's Galbraith books are on the cards for adaptations, with The Cuckoo's Calling set for three episodes of 60 minutes each, while The Silkworm and Career of Evil will have two one-hour episodes apiece.

Hopefully as the months go on we’ll get to see more details of the story JK wrote as Robert Galbraith, which involves Strike investigating the death of fictional model Lula Landry in the glare of the world’s media, but for now we’re excited to see this particular JK story rowl-ing ahead. If nothing else, it’ll make the wait between Fantastic Beasts films more bearable.

The Strike Series will air on BBC1 at a later date