First look at Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger in JK Rowling adaptation The Cuckoo’s Calling
The pair star as detective Cormoran Strike and sidekick Robin Ellacott in the new BBC series
Amid all the hubbub about Harry Potter prequel/spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, you might have missed out on the fact that there’s ANOTHER JK Rowling adaptation coming soon to screens.
Still, not to worry if you didn’t notice – because the makers of The Strike Series: The Cuckoo’s Calling (based on Rowling’s pseudonymous 2013 novel of the same name) have just released two images of the upcoming BBC detective drama, and they have us almost as excited as any amount of CGI Nifflers.
The first picture (see above) shows Tom Burke as military policeman-turned-private investigator Cormoran Strike alongside Holliday Grainger as his sidekick Robin Ellacott, while the second (below) shows Strike out and about on his lonesome. All three of Rowling's Galbraith books are on the cards for adaptations, with The Cuckoo's Calling set for three episodes of 60 minutes each, while The Silkworm and Career of Evil will have two one-hour episodes apiece.
Hopefully as the months go on we’ll get to see more details of the story JK wrote as Robert Galbraith, which involves Strike investigating the death of fictional model Lula Landry in the glare of the world’s media, but for now we’re excited to see this particular JK story rowl-ing ahead. If nothing else, it’ll make the wait between Fantastic Beasts films more bearable.
The Strike Series will air on BBC1 at a later date