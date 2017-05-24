Daenerys' army is closing in, with the Mother of Dragons saying ominously, "I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms – and I will".

There's none of the slick indie music of the last trailer. This one's all about the hype for the coming war, made crystal clear in the final epic sweeping shot – and Jon Snow's final, telling line.

"The Great War is here," he proclaims.

Well, not quite here. But not long now.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres exclusively on 17th July on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm on the same day