Game of Thrones season 7 new trailer revealed
Daenerys claims she is "born to rule the Seven Kingdoms" in the new video. Trouble is, everyone else does too...
"Enemies to the east, enemies to the west. Enemies to the south, enemies to the north" – the Seven Kingdoms are getting very, very congested in the brand new Game of Thrones season seven trailer.
Cersei Lannister is just one of Game Of Thrones's increasingly desperate power players looking over their shoulder in the new video, with war not just over the horizon, but coming screaming down the hill in a flurry of fire and fury.
Daenerys' army is closing in, with the Mother of Dragons saying ominously, "I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms – and I will".
There's none of the slick indie music of the last trailer. This one's all about the hype for the coming war, made crystal clear in the final epic sweeping shot – and Jon Snow's final, telling line.
"The Great War is here," he proclaims.
Well, not quite here. But not long now.
Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres exclusively on 17th July on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm on the same day