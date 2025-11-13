Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys join forces for Netflix's latest mystery drama The Beast in Me, which follows a struggling author as she attempts to understand her enigmatic new neighbour.

Aggie Wiggs (Danes) has been plagued by tragedy since the release of her debut book, resulting in a severe case of writers' block and a life that is rapidly falling apart before her eyes.

When intimidating property developer Niles Jarvis (Rhys) moves in next door, it's unclear whether he's the final nail in her coffin or a lifeline that could get her out of a profoundly unhealthy rut.

The eight-part miniseries is produced by Danes's former Homeland collaborator Howard Gordon, from a concept by The X Files alum Gabe Rotter, with stars from Breaking Bad, The Morning Show and The Penguin filling out the supporting cast.

If you're intrigued, read on for an introduction to The Beast in Me cast as the series drops on Netflix.

The Beast in Me cast: Full list of actors in Netflix drama

(L-R) Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis and Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs in The Beast in Me Chris Saunders / Netflix

Here's a quick overview of the key players in Netflix mystery drama The Beast in Me – read on for more detailed profiles on each character and the actors playing them, including where you might have seen them before.

Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs

Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis

Brittany Snow as Nina Jarvis

Natalie Morales as Shelley

David Lyons as Brian Abbot

Tim Guinee as Wrecking Ball

Deirdre O'Connell as Carol

Jonathan Banks as Martin Jarvis

Hettienne Park as Agent Erika Breton

Aleyse Shannon as Olivia Benitez

Will Brill as Chris Ingram

Kate Burton as Mariah Ingram

Bill Irwin as James Ingram

Amir Arison as Frank Breton

Julie Ann Emery as Lila Jarvis

Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs

Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys star in The Beast in Me Netflix

Who is Aggie Wiggs? Aggie is an author whose debut novel was a massive critical and commercial success. However, her promising career has since stalled due to terrible events in her personal life. She lost her young son in a car accident that occurred while she was driving, and the immense grief proceeded to destroy her marriage. Faced with insurmountable writers' block, she finds an intriguing subject in new neighbour Niles Jarvis.

What else has Claire Danes been in? Danes rose to fame at a young age, with early roles in teen comedy My So-Called Life and Baz Luhrmann's Shakespeare adaptation Romeo + Juliet. She spent almost a decade playing CIA agent Carrie Mathison on US drama series Homeland, and earned further praise for Apple TV's The Essex Serpent and Hulu's Fleishman is in Trouble.

Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis

(L-R) Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis and Brittany Snow as Nina in The Beast in Me Chris Saunders / Netflix

Who is Nile Jarvis? Nile is a property tycoon who works for his father's considerable business empire. He is currently battling New York City residents protesting a major development that would push more people on lower incomes out of the neighbourhood. Nile is intent on ensuring that Jarvis Yards moves ahead, but the project is also jeopardised by unproven accusations against him regarding the fate of his missing ex-wife.

What else has Matthew Rhys been in? Rhys earned critical acclaim for his performance opposite co-star, and eventual wife Keri Russell in Cold War thriller The Americans. He went on to play the title role in HBO's short-lived Perry Mason reboot. Rhys is also known for family drama Brothers & Sisters and Agatha Christie adaptation Towards Zero.

Brittany Snow as Nina Jarvis

(L-R) Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs and Brittany Snow as Nina in The Beast in Me Chris Saunders / Netflix

Who is Nina Jarvis? Nina is Nile's current wife, who believes that murder accusations levelled at him are false.

What else has Brittany Snow been in? Snow achieved international recognition in the cast of musical films Hairspray and Pitch Perfect, playing Chloe Beale in the latter comedy-drama trilogy. More recently, she's appeared in horror film X, The Night Agent season 2, and true crime drama Murdaugh: Death in the Family.

Natalie Morales as Shelley

Natalie Morales as Shelley in The Beast in Me Chris Saunders / Netflix

Who is Shelley? Shelley is Aggie's ex-wife. In happier times, they had been raising a son together, but he died at a young age in a tragic accident. The horrific event broke their marriage and has left them largely estranged.

What else has Natalie Morales been in? Morales has appeared in a number of high-profile American television shows, including Parks and Recreation (as Tom Haverford's love interest Lucy), Santa Clarita Diet (as Sheriff's deputy Anne Garcia) and Dead to Me (as Michelle Gutierrez).

Most recently, she's taken supporting roles in long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy, starry Apple TV series The Morning Show, and Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings.

David Lyons as Brian Abbot

David Lyons as Brian Abbot in The Beast in Me Netflix

Who is Brian Abbot? Brian Abbot is an FBI agent who has a history of investigating Niles Jarvis and his associates. When we meet him at the start of the series, it's unclear whether his interest is rational or obsessive.

What else has David Lyons been in? Lyons recently starred opposite Octavia Spencer in Apple TV's crime drama Truth Be Told. Previously, he'd been known as Dr Simon Brenner in the final season of ER, and General Bass Monroe in sci-fi drama Revolution.

Deirdre O'Connell as Carol

Deirdre O'Connell as Carol in The Beast in Me Netflix

Who is Carol? Carol is Aggie's editor, who is eager for a substantial update on her long-gestating second book.

What else has Deirdre O'Connell been in? O'Connell recently played the mother of Colin Farrell's comic book mobster in acclaimed crime drama The Penguin. Past credits include Prime Video's western Outer Range, Netflix's Daredevil season 3, and director Ari Aster's latest feature film Eddington.

Jonathan Banks as Martin Jarvis

Jonathan Banks as Martin Jarvis in The Beast in Me Chris Saunders / Netflix

Who is Martin Jarvis? Martin is Niles's father. He is a ruthless businessman, just like his son, but doesn't always approve of the decisions made by the daring heir to his property empire.

What else has Jonathan Banks been in? Banks is best known for playing Mike Ehrmantraut in hit drama Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. For a change of pace, he joined the cast of cult favourite sitcom Community in its fifth season, and has taken voice roles in Pixar's Incredibles 2 and Prime Video's Invincible. Banks's early roles include Airplane!, Beverly Hills Cop and '80s crime drama Wiseguy.

Hettienne Park as Agent Erika Breton

Hettienne Park as Agent Erika Breton in The Beast in Me Netflix

Who is Agent Erika Breton? Erika is an FBI agent and associate of Brian Abbot.

What else has Hettienne Park been in? Park is probably best known for playing Beverly Katz in acclaimed horror drama Hannibal. Her other roles include HBO's The Last of Us season 2, Netflix's Black Rabbit and recent indie film Sorry, Baby.

Aleyse Shannon as Olivia Benitez

Aleyse Shannon stars in The Beast in Me Netflix

Who is Olivia Benitez? Olivia is a fiery New York politician, who is leading an organised protest movement against the construction of Jarvis Yards.

What else has Aleyse Shannon been in? Shannon is best known for action drama Leverage: Redemption, which began life on Amazon Freevee before migrating to Prime Video. She also appeared in 2018's revival of fantasy drama Charmed.

Tim Guinee as Wrecking Ball

Who is Wrecking Ball? Wrecking Ball is a fixer working for Martin Jarvis, who will go to great lengths to protect his boss.

What else has Tim Guinee been in? Guinee previously worked with Claire Danes on her hit spy thriller Homeland, where he appeared in several episodes as CIA chief Scott Ryan. Other credits include Inventing Anna and HBO drama The Staircase.

Kate Burton as Mariah Ingram

Who is Mariah Ingram? Mariah is the mother of Niles's missing ex-wife.

What else has Kate Burton been in? The daughter of Hollywood legend Richard Burton, Kate's own acting career includes notable roles in Shonda Rhimes dramas Grey's Anatomy and Scandal. Other credits include factual dramas Inventing Anna, The Dropout and Dumb Money.

Bill Irwin as James Ingram

Who is James Ingram? James is the father of Niles's missing ex-wife.

What else has Bill Irwin been in? Irwin played various roles on iconic American children's series Sesame Street, while he's also known as Dr Peter Lindstrom in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Cary Loudermilk in Marvel series Legion.

