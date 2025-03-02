"With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay tensions are running high.

"Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder."

Will our "troubled detective rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction"?

"Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death?" asks the logline.

Screen icon Anjelica Huston leads the cast as the formidable Lady Tressilian, but who joins her?

Read on for everything you need to know about the major players in Towards Zero.

Anjelica Huston as Lady Tressilian

Anjelica Huston as Lady Tressilian. Mammoth Screen/James Pardon

Who is Lady Tressilian? She is "the matriarch of a very disjointed, unruly family", said Huston. "They have lots of problems and it’s up to her to try and corral everyone – or at least that’s how she sees it.

"She has a way of getting everyone to do what she wants them to do – commandeering the ship and running it the way she sees it should be run.

"She runs the whole place from her roost, her bed, which is a very nice way to act. I basically went onto set and rolled into bed every day! It was the opposite of my usual function."

What else has Anjelica Huston been in? She's best known for The Witches, The Addams Family, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and The Grifters. You might also have watched her in Smash, The Mists of Avalon and EverAfter.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Nevile Strange

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Nevile Strange. Mammoth Screen/James Pardon

Who is Nevile Strange? A successful tennis player who is in the midst of a very public divorce after cheating on his wife. Lady Tressilian is his aunt.

"He’s sort of the David Beckham of his time," said Jackson-Cohen. "His wife, Audrey, and him are a celebrity couple. Always in the papers, much beloved.

"You’d probably describe him as the arrogant cad – he’s a very good sportsman and is beloved by the public, but he has an incredibly complicated emotional life at home."

On Nevile's relationship with Audrey, he said: "They share this intense desire to win. At anything. I think that’s borne form the two of them growing up together. It’s a very Burton and Taylor-esque. It’s a constant exploration of co-dependence and how ugly and dangerous it can get. They take such joy out of the playing of the game – no matter how much it costs them, they cannot stop playing."

What else has Oliver Jackson-Cohen been in? His CV includes The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Surface, Wilderness, The Invisible Man, Dracula, and Lark Rise to Candleford.

Ella Lily Hyland as Audrey Strange

Ella Lily Hyland as Audrey Strange. Mammoth Screen/James Pardon

Who is Audrey Strange? In the first episode, Audrey divorces her sports star husband Nevile. She is also Lady Tressilian's niece.

"Audrey moved to Gull’s Point when she was a kid because she was an orphan," said Hyland. "Her and Nevile were together from a really early age – a sibling relationship that turned into something romantic.

"We meet Audrey as she’s filed for divorce from her marriage with Nevile. She’s very much a woman wronged. I think she’s in pursuit of her freedom because they have a very toxic, twisted, exhausting relationship dynamic."

On the dynamic between Audrey, Nevile and Kay, Hyland said: "A big aspect of Nevile and Audrey’s relationship is that they never want to be bored. Nevile is with Kay now, but he feels he needs to keep playing this game with Audrey and they communicate that in a weird and twisted way.

"I definitely think there’s a part of Audrey that is attracted to Kay – because she’s with Nevile, or maybe separately anyway. It’s a weird taboo of feelings that can happen in that dynamic."

What else has Ella Lily Hyland been in? You might know her from Black Doves and Fifteen-Love.

Mimi Keene as Kay Elliot

Mimi Keene as Kay Elliot. Mammoth Screen/James Pardon

Who is Kay Elliot? Nevile's new wife.

"Kay is more worldly than people perceive her," said Keene. "She has life experience. Kay gets a lot thrown at her and stands strong. I don’t think I’d be as strong as Kay, I think I’d cry a little bit at times when she would stand tall."

On the love triangle, Keene said: "I don’t think Kay is expecting the connection between Nevile and Audrey to remain so strong.

"Nevile’s justification to get Kay on the honeymoon [despite his ex-wife being prtesent] is the fact that it’s a very special place to him, but it’s also a very special place for Audrey because they grew up there together. That’s Nevile’s way of getting Kay to agree to go to this house."

What else has Mimi Keene been in? She's best known for EastEnders ands Sex Education.

Anjana Vasan as Mary Aldin

Anjana Vasan as Mary Aldin. Mammoth Screen/James Pardon

Who is Mary Aldin? She's employed as Lady Tressilian's companion.

"When we first see her she is in a place of real frustration, life feels like it has passed her by a little bit," said Vasan. "At the point we find her in the story she starts to grow a resentment towards where she is. I think that resentment grows towards Lady Tressilian, so even though they are friends, there is tension.

"There is also this glimmer of hope that is present – you feel like there are two paths Mary can go on in the beginning of the story."

What else has Anjana Vasan been in? Her CV includes We Are Lady Parts, Wicked Little Letters, Black Mirror, Killing Eve and Mogul Mowgli.

Clarke Peters as Mr Treves

Clarke Peters as Mr Treves. Mammoth Screen/James Pardon

Who is Mr Treves? The Tressilian/Strange lawyer.

"He knows the secrets, knows where the money is hidden, knows who wants what," said Peters. "He is the confidant of the head of the family, Lady Tressilian.

"If he were to be put on the stand, he would probably bring this family to ruin. He knows the secrets that Lady Tressilian would prefer not to deal with."

What else has Clarke Peters been in? His credits include The Wire, Da 5 Bloods, Treme, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Harriet, and Jericho.

Jack Farthing as Thomas Royde

Jack Farthing as Thomas Royde. Mammoth Screen/Nick Wall

Who is Thomas Royde? Nevile and Audrey's cousin.

"It’s 1936 in Malaya and he has been given the task of managing a rubber plantation but he's certainly not built for that task," said Farthing. "He's definitely not management material and he's struggling and running out of money... so he's desperate for an excuse to be able to come home and be bailed out financially.

"I think he is a product of arrested development – he’s never moved on from a period in his childhood where things took a sort of dramatic turn for him. When Thomas is twelve he witnesses a traumatic event that he then tries to speak the truth about but is sort of silenced by the family.

"They want to cover it up, so he lives with that still now as a 30-year-old man."

What else has Jack Farthing been in? You might know him from Poldark, Rain Dogs, Chloe, Spencer and The Serial Killer's Wife.

Matthew Rhys as Inspector Leach

Matthew Rhys as Inspector Leach. Mammoth Screen/James Pardon

Who is Inspector Leach? "He’s a very interesting character, a man of great depth and sensitivity," said Rhys. "His trauma from the First World War has isolated him to such a degree that he is very much on the outside and periphery of almost every social circle.

"That gives him great advantages as a police inspector to look in and observe what is happening around him."

What else has Matthew Rhys been in? He's known for Perry Mason, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, The Americans, Brothers & Sisters and The Edge of Love.

Adam Hugill as Mac

Adam Hugill as Mac. Mammoth Screen/James Pardon

Who is Mac? "He worms his way into Nevile’s life and becomes his personal valet through interesting means," said Hugill. "It’s quite enigmatic and mysterious – that’s how it’s meant to be for the audience too.

"Mac has a bit of a troubled past and as with all Agatha Christie characters he’s has a secret which unravels slowly during the story. He’s quite a stoic, quiet, man of few words, but calculated at the same time."

What else has Adam Hugill been in? You might have watched him in Sherwood and The Watch.

Khalil Gharbia plays Louis Morel

Khalil Gharbia. Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Who is Louis Morel? A flirtatious young man who approaches Inspector Leach at the hotel bar in the first episode.

"Louis is a playboy kind of guy," said Gharbia. "He’s a lounge lizard – that’s what someone told me and I kept it in my head. What I love about him is that he brings me to a place of sensuality that’s really refreshing in a story like this."

What else has Khalil Gharbia been in? His credits include Skam France, The 7 Lives of Lea, The Lost Boys Peter von Kant.

Grace Doherty plays Sylvia

Who is Sylvia? Mr Treves's ward. She forms a bond with Leach.

"There’s a moment between him... Sylvia which I think sparks something in him," said Rhys. "The great thing about Sylvia and Leach is that they’re two peas in a pod. They’re complete kindred spirits. They’re alone in the world and have a great sense of abandonment. They see something in each other that they both recognise immediately, a loneliness.

"It surprises Leach because she’s a very unlikely. They help each other find their way back to an understanding or trust in humanity."

What else has Grace Doherty been in? You might know her from Casualty.

Additional cast includes:

Jackie Clune (Motherland) as Mrs Barrett - Lady Tressilian's housekeeper.

Agatha Christie's Towards Zero will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 2nd March.

