❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Murdaugh Murders Podcast creator reveals what didn't get covered in the original series
"There were so many aspects we didn’t cover..."
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 28 October 2025 at 9:46 am
Authors
Abby RobinsonDrama Editor
Abby Robinson is the Drama Editor for Radio Times, covering TV drama and comedy titles. She previously worked at Digital Spy as a TV writer, and as a content writer at Mumsnet. She possesses a postgraduate diploma and a degree in English Studies.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad