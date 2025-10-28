True crime drama Murdaugh: Death in the Family revisits the shocking case of Alex Murdaugh, who was found guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, whose bodies were discovered on the family estate in 2021.

The Murdaugh family had been a legal powerhouse in Hampton, South Carolina, for more than a hundred years, their name synonymous with the family-run law firm that dominated the region. Alex, once a highly regarded civil attorney with significant influence throughout the state, resigned in 2021 after being accused of misusing client funds.

Generations of Murdaugh men before him – his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather – had all held the post of state prosecutor, cementing the family’s deep connections and authority within the local legal system.

Over a span of six years, a string of tragic and suspicious incidents also left five people dead – Mallory Beach, a friend of Alex's youngest son; Stephen Smith, who was close to his eldest; the family's longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield; and both Paul and Maggie. The turmoil eventually culminated in what was described as an attempted shooting of Alex himself.

The family and their subsequent downfall was the subject of Netflix’s hit Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, but before that, investigative journalists Liz Farrell and Mandy Matney were unpacking the story in the Murdaugh Murders Podcast, which ran from June 2021 to May 2023.

And Matney now brings her expertise to Murdaugh: Death in the Family, which airs on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally, as an executive producer.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Matney explained what the series adds to the story: "Gloria Satterfield [who died after reportedly tripping over the family dogs and falling down the front steps of the Murdaugh house] really comes to mind. The headlines always called her the 'housekeeper', and nothing else. The series explores her relationship with her sons and with the Murdaugh family.

"She had a beautiful relationship with Paul, and it shows both of their characters on screen in a really meaningful way. The series does a great job of making you think about the people who really mattered – the victims."

Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect, Hairspray), who plays Matney, went on to praise the show for giving "a voice to a lot of people who are voiceless in the story".

"There were a lot of salacious headlines because it was so shocking," she said. "But this really pulls back the curtain, showing people you've only heard of, and giving insight into their characters – especially the victims.

"I love that [creators] Erin [Lee Carr] and Michael [D Fuller] made that the focal point of the series."

Jason Clarke, (Zero Dark Thirty, Mudbound) who stars as Alex, added: "Dramatising it with a great cast and strong writing lets you see that this is a real community, a real family – it humanises them."

Johnny Berchtold as Paul Murdaugh and Will Harrison as Buster Murdaugh.

Even after producing more than 90 podcast episodes, Matney said there was still much more to explore.

"There were so many aspects we didn't cover – the inside dynamics of the family, what I was going through personally. The co-creators of the show were able to take this story and turn it into a wonderful TV series."

Patricia Arquette, who plays Maggie, reflected on how she approached understanding the real woman behind the headlines.

"I spoke to Mandy, who found people to answer all my questions – what kind of make-up Maggie wore, what she liked for breakfast. I really wanted to honour her, because she never imagined Alex would hurt her or her son. She was the support system behind the camera, always helping, never the star.

"So many people are like that. Alex needed to be the star, but Maggie's quiet strength mattered. Working with Jason, seeing his character's charm, confusion and gaslighting come to life, was fascinating. It was exciting to explore that as an actor."

The official synopsis of the eight-part series is as follows: "Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina's most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they've ever encountered.

"As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family's connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear."

The cast also includes Johnny Berchtold (Reacher) as Paul Murdaugh, Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six) as Buster Murdaugh and J Smith-Cameron (Succession) as Marian Proctor.

