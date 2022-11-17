Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of season 3's release, showrunner Liz Feldman said that the show's ending has been long-planned.

The third and final season of Dead to Me arrives on Netflix today and while fans may not be ready to say goodbye to Jen and Judy, the show's creator has revealed that she always planned to make a "short-lived" drama.

"I always knew that it was going to be a short-lived show. I wanted three or four seasons, but I’m realistic in terms of where the show lives," she said.

Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate in Dead to Me. Netflix

"It lives on a platform that doesn’t traditionally give more than three or four, or sometimes even one or two, seasons. I wanted the ending to feel important and not just, like, 'Oh s**t, we’re going to get canceled!' It’s like I almost wanted to beat them to the punch —decide our own destiny."

She added that "five or six seasons of Dead to Me was going to get old" and that the streamer feels like "a platform for short-lived shows".

"At any given time, I have three or four shows percolating in my brain — almost against my own will. So I figured I would get to explore that at a place like Netflix. Each might be two or three seasons, and then I can move on to the next one."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The black comedy arrived on Netflix in 2019, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as women who become friends after both losing their partners – however, one is harbouring a dark secret.

The wider cast features the likes of James Marsden, Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy, Diana-Maria Riva and Natalie Morales.

Read more: Meet the cast of Dead to Me season 3

Dead to Me is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or find out what's on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.