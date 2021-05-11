Dead to Me season 3 release date, cast and latest news

Warning: Dead to Me spoilers

Netflix thrives off shows that qualify as “binge-worthy” and few of its original series have fallen into that category quite to the same extent as the highly addictive black comedy Dead to Me.

Over two seasons, the show has packed more twists and turns than a rollercoaster, with shocking revelations and outlandish events occurring almost every episode.

And Netflix has announced that the show will be returning for one more season with stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini returning as Jen and Judy, two 40-somethings who strike up an unlikely friendship.

It’s been confirmed that the Netflix series has been renewed for a third season, but with the bittersweet caveat that this will also be the last season.

“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make,” series creator Liz Feldman said. “And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human.

“I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one.”

“I will miss these ladies,” wrote Christina Applegate on Twitter. “But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so. Much love.”

Feldman has spoke about the “difficult decision” to end her own show (speaking to GoldDerby). She later told Deadline that she knew it was the right time as she “didn’t want it to be a long long-running show”.

“Then there was a certain point when we were in production on season two when the end of the show came to me, pretty profoundly,” she added. “So I realised, ‘I know the story that I have to tell’ and season three feels like the right time to do that. It’s just something that came to me organically, and I tend to try to follow the gut feelings I have.

“This show means so much to me and I just want to get it right, and I saw a way to do that. I think three seasons for this show is the right amount.”

While many fans will be disappointed the series is coming to an end so soon, the third season promises to deliver plenty more jaw-dropping drama. So grab that glass of wine and settle in.

Read on for everything you need to know about Netflix’s Dead to Me season three.

Dead to Me season 3 release date: When will it be on Netflix?

Dead to Me season three has been commissioned, but it’s not yet known when it will drop on Netflix.

There was almost exactly a year between the first season debuting and the arrival of the second run, so under normal circumstances it would be safe to assume that there would be a similar gap before a third instalment.

Both season one and two dropped in May. However, given the hard time we’ve all had, everything is naturally taking a bit longer than usual.

All things considered, RadioTimes.com predicts Dead to Me season three will land on Netflix in the second half of next year.

Feldman told The Hollywood Reporter: “This season we have a 20-week writers room, so there’s no way we could go into production until that’s over anyway… There’s no way we’d even try to be back in production until, the earliest, December.”

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest news.

Dead to Me season 3 plot and spoilers: What will happen?

What won’t happen is probably a better question. Dead to Me definitely knows how to catch you off guard.

As was the case in the first series, Dead to Me season 2’s ending was something of a cliffhanger – with Judy and Jen finding themselves in a car crash after a collision with Ben, leaving viewers with no idea of whether it was deliberate or accidental.

The second series ended on another shocking cliffhanger, so fans will be hoping that a third season arrives sooner rather than later.

Feldman added: “I pitched them this ending and they seemed really delighted by it. They never said, ‘You might wanna wrap it up.’ We sort of just balls-to-the-wall it and hope that we’re gonna get that next season. Also, I didn’t want to wrap a bow on it and give them a reason maybe to end it there.”

Jen looks particularly badly injured by the incident, left murmuring in the wreckage in the final scene.

When The Hollywood Reporter asked whether this indicates that she’ll be alright, creator Liz Feldman cryptically said: “I don’t know that it means that.”

As for Steve’s body and Ben, well Marsden was also pretty cryptic when asked by TV Guide.

“This guy [Ben] I believe does make a conscious effort to look at himself in the mirror when no one else is looking and do the right thing,” he said. “Do the right thing when no one else is looking. But sometimes the forces can overwhelm. And I think those are starting to compound and pile up for him and I think that’ll be an interesting exploration in season three, if we go there.”

This could well form the basis for the third season, while we can also expect to see more of Jen’s son Charlie, who ends season two knowing far more about Jen and Judy’s murderous activities than he was supposed to after reading the letter Judy wrote.

Speaking to GoldDerby, Cardellini admitted you never know what could happen. “I always say whatever I can think of, Liz always comes up with something a million times better, and the writers. You think you know where they’re going and they take another turn and you didn’t see it coming. I’m excited to find out.”

If you’re wondering how the whole series will end, Feldman told Vulture she may change what she has in mind.

“I had a version of an end for season three that I’m rethinking, actually, because I think it’s important to pay attention to where we are collectively as a human race and to be sensitive to the fact that our audience is living through this incredibly difficult moment in history.

“This experience is going to colour what we end up exploring in season three. We’re all going through a traumatic moment and this show is very much about trauma and grief and loss.”

She added: “I have some ideas about what I want to do with season three, but I like things to feel organic and authentic, not just to what the characters are going through, but to what my audience can handle.”

Dead to Me season 3 cast: Who stars in it?

Given they are very much right at the heart of the series, it seems unlikely the show could continue without Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini – and so we can pretty much bank on them leading the cast of a potential third run.

Cardellini recently spoke about how much she enjoyed playing the role of Judy, telling Netflix Queue, “There’s so much darkness to her, but she has a buoyancy and resilience.

“She’s thoughtful, but in the moment, she is completely spontaneous. You can justify any of her bad behaviors, because she’s just Judy. She does whatever she feels, and that’s what gets her in trouble. It’s a delicious thing to play.”

We can expect much of the supporting cast to return as well – especially James Marsden in his new role as Ben, Steve’s semi-identical brother – while some new faces could also join. As usual, we’ll let you know more as we get it.

Charlie (Sam McCarthy), Henry (Luke Roessler), detective Ana Perez (Diana-Maria Riva), Nick (Brandon Scott), Jen’s neighbour Karen (Suzy Nakamura), Jen’s former real estate partner Christopher (Max Jenkins), mother-in-law Lorna (Valerie Mahaffey), and Pastor Wayne (Keong Sim) are all expected to return.

It looks like Michelle, played by Natalie Morales, won’t be returning to the show. Poor Judy.

Is there a trailer for Dead to Me season 3?

Again, at this early stage, there’s no trailer for Dead to Me’s third season, just wait for that air date news first.

Dead to Me season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.