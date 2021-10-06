SWAT season 5 release date UK rumours: Cast, trailer and latest news

With season four of SWAT behind us, we are now just waiting on the launch of season five and even though it has already started in America, we are as yet without a launch date for the new season over here.

The show, which shares a TV universe with another of Shawn Ryan’s hits, the brilliant The Shield, is an action series set in LA that puts the focus on the Special Weapons and Tactics unit that is run by Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson.

While we wait for any news we can find on when the show will be airing here, here is everything else we know about SWAT season five.

SWAT season 5 release date UK

We are still awaiting word on when SWAT season five will land here in the UK but Sky and NOW TV has been home to the first four seasons so we expect it to end up there sooner rather than later. The latest series has only just begun airing in the USA with one episode shown.

SWAT season 5 cast

All of the big SWAT players from season four are back in season five. So Shemar Moore will be suiting up for action and he will once again be joined by Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit and Jay Harrington.

SWAT season 5 trailer

We do have a SWAT season five trailer, but be warned, it’s very brief!

SWAT season 5 spoilers

Only one episode of SWAT season five has aired in America so far, so we do not know a ton about what the season has in store for us just yet.

What we do have though is the synopsis for that first episode, and it would appear that Hondo will still be dealing with the fallout of the big decision that he made at the close of season four – and disappearing is his temporary solution.

“In the aftermath of his decision to speak out in the press, Hondo retreats to a quiet town in Mexico to reassess his life and professional future, only to find himself reluctantly drawn into one local family’s fight for justice.”

