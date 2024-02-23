The British actor, who began his acting career in Leeds in 1975, also played Kevin Cross in the TV soap opera Brookside and Bazin in the Doctor Who storyline Dragonfire in 1987.

Organ also had roles in Casualty and Holby City, and appeared in a number of films, including Fork In The Road in 1997.

But it was for his role as Mr Robson in Grange Hill that he remains best known for.

Organ began his 15-year stint on the BBC drama in 1988, with his character arriving as the head of PE, before taking on the role of headteacher 10 years later.

He departed from the series in 2003, after it was announced that production was moving to Liverpool.

Organ began his acting career in 1975 in a production of Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead, a spin-off of William Shakespeare's Hamlet.

In recent years, he turned his back on TV and returned to his theatre roots, playing Guy Burgess in a 2003 production in York and Major Powell in the play Corpse, which he performed in Hornchurch in 2007.

He has also appeared as the voiceover on cartoons and video games, such as Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Most recently, he took on the voice role of David in The Gnomes Great Adventure.

