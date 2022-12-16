Succession star Matthew Macfadyen plays Labour MP John Stonehouse, who faked his own death in 1974 and attempted to start a new life in Australia, but his ruse was detected soon after.

ITV has unveiled the first trailer for upcoming true crime drama Stonehouse , which chronicles one of the biggest – and arguably strangest – political scandals of the 1970s.

The three-part drama will chronicle Stonehouse's rise to prominence in the government and his connection to the Czechoslovak secret service, which was one factor that drove him to commit his fraudulent act.

The show will also explore the romance between himself and his assistant, Sheila Buckley (Emer Heatley), which blossomed while Stonehouse was still married to his first wife, Barbara Smith (played here by Macfadyen's actual wife, Keeley Hawes).

It's a wild story told with some humorous touches from screenwriter John Preston, best known for authoring the book on which miniseries A Very English Scandal was based. Watch the trailer below:

The teaser references how Stonehouse, amid investigations into his financial affairs, jetted off to Florida and faked that he had drowned in the ocean – a scheme that didn't go quite as he planned.

Scottish filmmaker Jon S Baird (Stan & Ollie) handles directing duties on the project, which will be broadcast on ITV1 in January, kicking off the New Year on strong form.

The series also stars Kevin McNally as Harold Wilson, a man he previously portrayed in Kray Twins biopic Legend, alongside Dorothy Atkinson (All Creatures Great and Small) and Igor Grabuzov (No Looking Back).

Stonehouse is coming to ITV1 on Monday 2nd January 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

