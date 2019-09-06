What is A Very English Scandal about?

In 1961, North Devon MP Jeremy Thorpe meets a stable boy named Norman Josiffe, and the two begin a secret relationship that lasts for several years. While Thorpe’s political star rises, Norman struggles to hold down a job and suffers from mental illness.

After Thorpe initiates a split, Norman becomes increasingly unstable and begins threating to expose his relationship with the MP. Norman is dissatisfied with the small amounts of hush money he's getting and angry at Thorpe’s refusal to procure him a replacement National Insurance card.

With scandal looming, Thorpe begins to consider how he can rid himself of his former flame...for good.

Who is in the cast of A Very English Scandal?

Hugh Grant plays Liberal Party leader and MP Jeremy Thorpe.

Norman, Thorpe’s ex-lover, is played by Skyfall and Spectre’s Q, Ben Whishaw, who won a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for the miniseries.

Monica Dolan (Appropriate Adult) plays Thorpe’s second wife, Marion.

Liberal Party MP Peter Bessell is played by three-time Olivier Award winner Alex Jennings. Being Human’s Jason Watkins plays fellow party member Baron Hooson.

David Bamber, known for his performance as Mr Collins in BBC’s Pride and Prejudice, plays Arthur Gore, 8th Earl of Arran.

Thorpe’s barrister, George Carman, is played by Killing Eve’s Adrian Scarborough.

Where is A Very English Scandal set?

The miniseries takes place primarily in London and North Devon, with some scenes set in Dublin and Wales.

Where was A Very English Scandal filmed?

A Very English Scandal was filmed on location around the UK. Manchester Town Hall was used for the interior parliamentary scenes, though Buckinghamshire’s Bulstrode Park was the primary filming location for MP's offices. The production also filmed in a variety of towns including Hertford and Bridgend.

