Carr, who suffers from congenital disorder arthrogryposis multiplex congenita and is a wheelchair user, was with her carer just before 8pm on Tuesday evening when the pair were attacked by a man in his mid 20s wielding a pair of scissors in each hand. Both women received "minor" slash wounds.

According to reports, the man, who has since been detained under the mental health act, lunged at Carr, while her carer tried to keep him at bay.

The Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called to a report of man attacking two women with scissors. Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The two women were taken to hospital suffering minor cuts and subsequently discharged.”

A friend of the actress reportedly told The Sun: "It was a terrifying experience for Liz. She was being pushed in her wheelchair when this young man armed with two pairs of scissors suddenly headed towards her."

"He followed them and began lashing out. She was very lucky that the wound grazed her head and she was not more seriously injured."

“Typically, Liz is putting a brave face on it — joking that it was like being attacked by Edward Scissorhands."

RadioTimes.com has contacted Carr's agent for comment.