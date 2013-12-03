Only twenty-one hours of 2014 won’t have a new series of Sherlock in them, the final Christmas and New Year television schedules reveal.

That’s right; Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman fans will be treated to the first episode of series 3, The Empty Hearse, at 9pm on BBC1 on Wednesday 1 January. The episode will last one hour and twenty five minutes, finishing at 10.25pm.