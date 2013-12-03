Sherlock series 3: The Empty Hearse UK air time confirmed
We knew Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman would return on Wednesday 1 January - but now we also know the time and the length of the episode…
Only twenty-one hours of 2014 won’t have a new series of Sherlock in them, the final Christmas and New Year television schedules reveal.
That’s right; Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman fans will be treated to the first episode of series 3, The Empty Hearse, at 9pm on BBC1 on Wednesday 1 January. The episode will last one hour and twenty five minutes, finishing at 10.25pm.
The much-anticipated show will finally reveal how Sherlock survived the seemingly fatal plummet from the roof of Bart’s Hospital in the Reichenbach Fall, watched by nearly 10m viewers on 15 January 2012 on BBC1.
Sherlock series three will continue on Sunday 5 January 2014 with The Sign of Three and conclude on Sunday 12 January with His Last Vow.
Here's the trailer for series three in pictures