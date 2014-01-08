Sherlock series 3 finale: ask creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss your questions
Get your questions in about series three, Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Amanda Abbington and co for live discussion this Sunday night
Always wanted to ask Sherlock co-creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss a question about Sherlock? Well, now is your chance.
From 10:00pm this Sunday 12 January, after the series three finale on BBC One, the co-creators will take to the floor at bbc.co.uk/sherlock.
So what do you want to know? How does Sherlock get his hair so shiny, where did Mrs Hudson get her teapot from… OK, OK. You probably have bigger questions. And now’s the time to get them in.
Head to the BBC website before 5pm on Friday 10 January where you can fill out a form to submit your question. The duo will try and answer as many questions as possible.
You can also tweet your questions to @BBCOne using the hashtag #sherlockqa