Sherlock appeared to reach a natural conclusion in January 2017, but Moffat and Gatiss have never explicitly said that there will be no more episodes.

“We’ve never said necessarily goodbye to Sherlock,” Moffat told RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Cover Party. “No, we’ll see.”

“One thing at a time,” added Gatiss. “Dracula occupies a lot of headspace.”

More like this

Gatiss and Moffat admitted that working together again had cast their minds back to the time they spent working together on their earlier series – though they rejected the idea that it felt like a 'reunion'.

“Well, we’re never not talking to each other because we’re friends!” Moffat said. “We hang out.”

“It is actually 10 years since the pilot,” Gatiss added. “10 years! So in a way it does bring back memories. But it brings back more fresh, recent memories of pain and horror.”

“It just brings back memories of the really late bits of Sherlock!” agreed Moffat.

Apparently, their writing style on Sherlock may have even infected the supernatural story of Dracula.

“We were actually doing something today, and we did say it was a sort of deduction,” Gatiss said, explaining that the pair had just come from finishing the third and final script for Dracula.

“And we thought, ‘Oh yes, here we are. We’re back at that little bit.'”

So who knows? Maybe we’ll get all the science of deduction we need in Dracula, and we won’t need new Sherlock at all?

(Just kidding – we definitely still need more Sherlock.)

Advertisement

Dracula begins shooting later this year