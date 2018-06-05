The game is a 90-minute immersive experience, based in a secret central London location, for teams of 4-6 players who will navigate Sherlock’s most iconic sets on their way to solving the mystery.

It will feature “original Sherlock cast members, with brand new, specially recorded video and audio sequences”.

Exactly which cast members that includes has not been revealed, but given that Gatiss appears as Mycroft in the promotional video above, and Benedict Cumberbatch's voice was heard in the mysterious teaser in May, it's likely that they'll both make an appearance.

More like this

Advertisement

Pricing starts at £54 per person – grab your tickets here.