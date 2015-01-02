With 2014 done and dusted, BBC1 is teeing up the next 12 months of programming with a trailer featuring glimpses of its upcoming shows, including much anticipated returns for some old favourites.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman will be back for a one-off Sherlock special, expected at the end of the year, while despite rumours of her departure, Jenna Coleman will join Peter Capaldi for another full series of Doctor Who.