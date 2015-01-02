Sherlock, Doctor Who, Luther and JK Rowling's The Casual Vacancy appear in BBC1 2015 trailer
New and returning shows featured also include Happy Valley, Poldark, Last Tango in Halifax and Death in Paradise
With 2014 done and dusted, BBC1 is teeing up the next 12 months of programming with a trailer featuring glimpses of its upcoming shows, including much anticipated returns for some old favourites.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman will be back for a one-off Sherlock special, expected at the end of the year, while despite rumours of her departure, Jenna Coleman will join Peter Capaldi for another full series of Doctor Who.
Crime-solving comebacks include Sarah Lancashire in series two of Happy Valley, Idris Elba in a two-part Luther story and Kris Marshall in Death in Paradise. Meanwhile, Rita Ora joins as a coach on The Voice UK and Lord Sugar will return with a new right-hand man on The Apprentice following the departure of Nick Hewer.
Brand new drama see Aidan Turner in an adaptation of Winston Graham's Poldark novels and the dramatisation of Harry Potter author JK Rowling's first book for adults, The Casual Vacancy, starring Michael Gambon, with plenty more to spot along the way...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OP1ZaXgqL94