Sex Education stars say there’s “definitely a different tone” to season 3

We’re impatient at the best of times, and when it comes to waiting for news on the Sex Education season 3 release date we’re scouring the internet for clues.

Two of the show’s stars, Tanya Reynolds (who plays Lily) and Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson) have been chatting to Cold Feet star Cel Spellman on his Call of the Wild podcast, and while they didn’t reveal when series three would drop, they did hint at what was to come.

They prepared us for a slight change in direction by teasing that there’s “definitely a different tone” to the new season.

“There’s two new characters this time,” says William-Stirling. “I feel like it’s going to be different because we also shot it in a different season. Normally we shoot in summer but because of COVID we had to shoot it in the winter.

“There’s a whole storyline that happens where just the aesthetic of the whole thing changes. So without giving too much away, it’s definitely a different tone this year and it’s going to be exciting to see on screen.” We’re officially intrigued.

Reynolds adds, “We’re not allowed to say anything but there are new scandals and I can’t wait to see how people react to some things. I think as Lily gets older she’s definitely going to become a Greta Thunberg type.”

Williams Stirling also gave an insight into his preparation for playing swimmer Jackson. “They’re quite stringent about what they eat so I had to train for the role, my diet changed and for the first year I needed to put on weight and eat more fish!”

As soon as we hear more news on when to expect the third series of Sex Education you’ll be the first to know. In the mean time, check out our updated list of the best Netflix series to watch right now.

You can hear the full interview with Tanya Reynolds and Kedar Williams-Stirling on the latest episode of Call of the Wild with Cel Spellman and WWF, available on Apple, Spotify and all podcast providers.

