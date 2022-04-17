Sex Education star Asa Butterfield "not in a hurry to leave" show

Set at the fictional Moordale High, the series stars Butterfield as student Otis Milburn, who begins offering intimacy advice to his fellow pupils using the knowledge he's gained from his mother, sex therapist Jean (Gillian Anderson).

Asa Butterfield has commented on the future of hit Netflix comedy-drama Sex Education amid speculation the show could be nearing its conclusion.

The show has earned acclaim from critics and a BAFTA for Aimee Gibbs actor Aimee Lou Wood, who later acknowledged that the cast are in danger of ageing out of their teen Sex Education characters.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Butterfield responded: "Obviously, we are sort of getting older and there's only so long people can play people in college or high school or whatever you want to call it.

"I am always surprised by the writers and what they come out with each season, so I really try not to kind of predict anything because I'm always wrong."

The third season left plenty of plot threads unresolved, with Jean learning the father of her newborn baby is not who she had thought it was, while Otis bid a tearful farewell to Maeve (Emma Mackey) as she set her sights on studying abroad.

Butterfield is uncertain whether the writers plan to wrap things up in the next season, but added that he's open to the idea of staying further.

"I don't know how long they'll want us to go," he said. "I know no one wants it to go on forever because it's a coming-of-age story and people eventually have to come of age.

"You can't just keep coming of age because then where’s the ending? Where’s the resolution? So ‘I don't know’ is my answer. We’ll have to wait and see."

Butterfield added: "I love the show and everyone involved – the cast and crew – and we have a lot of fun. So I have a great time and I'm not in a hurry to leave."

Sex Education seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.

