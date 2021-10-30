Aimee Lou Wood says Sex Education is “closer now to ending” ahead of season four

Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood has teased that we may be approaching the end of the Netflix comedy-drama.

While Moordale secondary was shut down at the end of season three, with the students being told to make alternative academic arrangements, Otis, Eric, Aimee and the gang will still be entering their last year of education and so what does that mean for the future of the show?

When asked whether Sex Education might wrap up after the next season or if she’s hoping the show will carry on, the Netflix star told RadioTimes.com for next week’s The Big RT Interview: “I’m not sure because there’s a part of me that could just do it forever.

“But there’s also a part of me that’s like, ‘No – we’ve all got to go and do different things and play different parts.’

She added: “We can’t be like 50 saying, ‘Freshers week!’ So it’s a weird one. It’s a bittersweet thing because it probably is, even if it’s not this series, it probably is closer now to ending than it is to the start.

“Which is sad but also probably in many ways, will be positive. I always think leave them wanting more as well. Always leave them wanting more.”

In the meantime, Wood is starring in Mincemeat – an episode of Channel 4’s anthology series On the Edge, which explores the impact of mental health in families and parent-child dynamics.

The Sex Education star’s episode follows Jane, a young woman struggling to cope with her controlling and over-bearing mother (Rosie Cavaliero) whilst romantically pursuing Nish (Nikhil Parmar), a boy she went to school with.

For the full interview, check out The Big RT Interview next week. On the Edge: Mincemeat airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Sunday 7th November. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide and visit our Drama hub for more news and features.