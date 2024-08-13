Meet the cast of SEAL Team
Who's who in the Navy Seal drama?
With the seventh and final season of SEAL Team now airing in the US, it's time to prepare ourselves for the sheer volume of emotion and action set to unfold this series.
As per the previous seasons, we'll follow Bravo team leader Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) and his team as they're ripped from their lives at a moments notice in order to defend their country from international threats.
The Navy Seal drama is set to go out with a bang but series star Boreanaz has already teased that it may not end on a happy note for his character.
Teasing the end of season 7 in regards to his character, Boreanaz told Parade: “As far as a happy ending is concerned, what’s happy to the authenticity of the character? Dying on the battlefield? Having the flag wrapped over the coffin, maybe being wheeled off, understanding what that sacrifice is? Sounds about right for Jason. Let’s see what happens.”
But who's who in the seventh and final season? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of SEAL Team.
SEAL Team cast: Full list of characters and actors in Paramount Plus drama
The main cast for SEAL Team season 7 is as follows, but scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors before.
- David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes
- Neil Brown Jr as Raymond "Ray" Perry
- AJ Buckley as Percival "Sonny" Quinn
- Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis
- Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza
- Beau Knapp as Drew Franklin
- Judd Lormand as Eric Blackburn
- Dylan Walsh as Captain Walch
David Boreanaz plays Jason Hayes
Who is Jason Hayes? The man at the centre of the show, known as Bravo 1, Hayes is the Master Chief Petty Officer (E-9) and is the team leader. He has two children and was married to Alana, his childhood sweetheart, who sadly died in season 2.
Where have I seen David Boreanaz before? Boreanaz is best known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, its spin-off series Angel and Bones.
Neil Brown Jr plays Raymond "Ray" Perry
Who is Raymond "Ray" Perry? Known as Bravo 2, Ray is the longest-serving member of the team and is also one of Jason's most trusted friends.
Where have I seen Neil Brown Jr before? Brown has starred in various productions over the years including Suits, South Beach and Insecure. He also played the role of DJ Yella in Straight Outta Compton.
AJ Buckley plays Percival "Sonny" Quinn
Who is Percival "Sonny" Quinn? The Special Warfare Operator First Class of the Bravo team, Sonny is known as Bravo 3 and is a fiercely patriotic team member.
Where have I seen AJ Buckley before? Aside from playing a Navy Seal, Buckley is known for his role in CSI: NY as Adam Ross. He has also starred in series like Justified and done voice acting in Wolverine and the X-Men as well as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Toni Trucks plays Lisa Davis
Who is Lisa Davis? The logistics officer in the team, Lisa is in charge of sorting out all the fine details on getting the team and their equipment around. Her and Sonny had a brief romance but they broke things off.
Where have I seen Toni Trucks before? Trucks has starred in Hostages, Do No Harm, Grimm, NCIS: New Orleans and Corporate.
Raffi Barsoumian plays Omar Hamza
Who is Omar Hamza? With over 15 years of experience as a SEAL, Omar was formerly in the Foxtrot team but has since transferred to the Bravo team as Bravo 2.
Where have I seen Raffi Barsoumian before? Barsoumian is known for his roles in The Code, The Vampire Diaries and Legends of Tomorrow.
Beau Knapp plays Drew Franklin
Who is Drew Franklin? A new addition to the team for season 7, Franklin has been described as "a smooth talker who exploits every angle to his own advantage" and "a Chief Petty Officer with a checkered history at Command whose placement on Bravo Team is a sign of their problem-child status in the eyes of the DEVGRU powers that be".
Where have I seen Beau Knapp before? Knapp most recently starred in The Bikeriders and Road House but is also known for his roles in LA's Finest, Seven Seconds and The Lost Symbol.
Judd Lormand plays Eric Blackburn
Who is Eric Blackburn? The previous commanding officer of the Bravo team, Blackburn is now Commander and Executive Officer at DEVGRU. Despite being Jason's superior, the pair share a good bond.
Where have I seen Judd Lormand before? Lormand has most recently starred in Apple TV+'s Manhunt, with other previous roles including The Hunger Games and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.
Dylan Walsh plays Captain Walch
Who is Captain Walch? Another new addition for season 7, Walch is the recently appointed Commanding Officer of DEVGRU and is described as doing things by the book but is "also politically-minded and may be clouded by his ambitions as he decides what to do with Bravo Team".
Where have I seen Dylan Walsh before? Walsh is best known for his roles in Nip/Tuck as Sean McNamara, in Unforgettable as Al Burns, in Blue Bloods as Mayor Peter Chase and in Superman & Lois as Sam Lane.
SEAL Team season 7 will premiere on Paramount Plus in the US on Sunday 11th August, with episodes being released weekly.
