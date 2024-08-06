The synopsis for this season continues: "As the military landscape shifts, personal lives, teammates and priorities change too, setting the stage for an emotional ending. Don't miss Bravo Team's dramatic farewell."

So, who will be returning for the final outing and when exactly will the season kick off on Paramount Plus? Read on to find out everything you need to know about SEAL Team season 7.

David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in SEAL Team. Paramount Plus

The final season of SEAL Team will be landing on Paramount Plus on Sunday 11th August.

The series will debut with its first two episodes then. The rest of the series will be released via weekly episodes on the streamer.

SEAL Team season 7 cast

Well, it wouldn't quite be a series of SEAL Team without David Boreanaz at the helm of it now, would it? The Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bones star is, of course, Bravo team leader Jason Hayes.

Hayes's team will all likely be returning for the final hurrah except for Max Theriot's Clay Spenser, who died in season 6.

The rest of the SEAL Team cast that we'd expect to see for season 7 is as follows:

Neil Brown Jr as Raymond "Ray" Perry

AJ Buckley as Percival "Sonny" Quinn

Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis

Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza

Beau Knapp as Drew Franklin

Judd Lormand as Eric Blackburn

Dylan Walsh as Captain Walch

SEAL Team season 7 plot

Neil Brown Jr as Raymond "Ray" Perry in SEAL Team. Paramount Plus

It's set to be quite the emotional ending for SEAL Team as they continue to defend their country at a personal cost.

The synopsis reads: "Jason Hayes struggles to balance his warrior's existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood. Ray Perry, his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears."

It continues: "Dedicated door-kicker Sonny Quinn battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray's shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility.

"Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment's notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe."

Is there a trailer for SEAL Team season 7?

There is! It's quite the dramatic trailer for the final series, which is to be expected.

You can watch the trailer below.

SEAL Team season 7 will premiere on Paramount Plus on Sunday 11th August, with episodes being released weekly.

