Lennie James is "still working" on an idea for Save Me 3: 'I don't know if it will come back'
Nelly ended up behind bars last series, but will viewers be paying him another visit?
Lennie James has revealed that the future of his series Save Me remains uncertain six months after the second season debuted.
James, who also appears on Fear the Walking Dead as Morgan Jones, had in previous years spent his downtime on the zombie drama writing new scripts for Save Me, but told RadioTimes.com that he chose to concentrate purely on Fear while filming that show's current sixth season.
"I had decided that, season six, I was just gonna be focused on Fear – I had been, in a previous couple of other seasons, writing Save Me and this time around, I was like 'I'm not gonna do that, I'm not gonna take anything on, I'm just gonna focus on the show'," he explained.
His busy schedule isn't the only obstacle to a third season of Save Me, though, with James admitting that he is "still working" on where - if anywhere - his character of Nelly Rowe could go next.
"I'm still trying to figure that one out," he admitted. "Genuinely, I don't know for sure [if the show will return]. It could [come back] and on the other side of it, it could equally not! So we shall see."
Save Me, created and co-written by James, follows his character Nelly as his life is turned upside down by the disappearance of his estranged daughter.
The second season (spoilers ahead!) saw Nelly briefly reunited with his daughter Jody (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) before he decided to take the blame for the murder of paedophile Gideon Charles (Adrian Edmondson) to protect the real killer - Grace (Olive Gray), who'd been abused by Gideon.
Back in June, James told RadioTimes.com that he was "having conversations" about what might happen next after Nelly was wrongfully jailed.
"It’s do with not just moving Nelly’s story forward but moving the whole ensemble’s story forward, and I’m not quite there yet," he said. "It has to feel as organic as I believe it did feel through one and two, so that’s the area that I’m exploring at the moment, to make sure we go forward as we’ve been going forward.”
