Bill is played by Gwilym Lee, and in the video he is seen approaching, and having a testy meeting with, Paddy, who is in a jail cell.

Bill passes on David's regards from the prisoner of war camp in which he is being held, before telling Paddy that GHQ plans to disband the SAS and send the men back to their original units.

Bill plans to stop this from happening, and tells Paddy he needs his help to do so within the next two days.

Jack O'Connell as Paddy Mayne and Gwilym Lee as Bill Stirling in SAS Rogue Heroes. BBC/Banijay UK/Robert Viglasky

The addition of Bill isn't the only major change-up to SAS Rogue Heroes in season 2 - it has also shifted location, as it follows the SAS as they move on from Cairo and head to Italy, making their way into the country in an effort to take Europe.

Joining O'Connell and Lee in the cast are returning stars such as Swindells, Sofia Boutella and Dominic West, while new additions include Con O'Neill, Jack Barton and Mark Rowley.

Swindells revealed at a Q&A for the new season that he wasn't originally intended to return for season 2, explaining: "I was absolutely delighted to come back.

"I was only ever meant to do the first season, so when Steven Knight delivered episode 1, and there I was, page 59, and I got a call from the wonderful Stephen Smallwood [produer] asking what I was doing in the summer, I was truly delighted.

"We follow David through, and his frustration and his need for attention."

SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 will air at 9pm on New Year's Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer now.

