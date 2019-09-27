Sherlock's Rupert Graves joins Riviera series 3
The star joins Julia Stiles and Poppy Delevingne in the Sky original drama
Rupert Graves has joined the cast of Riviera for its upcoming third series.
The actor, best known for playing DI Lestrade in Sherlock, will play Gabriel Hirsch, a new ally to Julia Stiles' Georgina, who has left the Riviera to travel the world on the hunt for stolen art works.
The duo will be joined by returning cast members Poppy Delevingne and Jack Fox, as well as fellow newcomers Clare-Hope Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Synnove Macody Lund, Franco Masini, Elisio Barrionuevo and Maurizio Lombardi.
The new set of episodes will be set a year after the events of series 2.
"Now a rising star in international art restitution, Georgina has reinvented herself as Georgina Ryland," a press release from Sky reveals.
"Georgina revels in the relative black and white clarity that her new role gives her, as well as her new alliance with the carefree, charismatic and worldly Gabriel Hirsch."
Filming for the new series is currently underway, with an air date yet to be set. It will likely be 2020.