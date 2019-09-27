The duo will be joined by returning cast members Poppy Delevingne and Jack Fox, as well as fellow newcomers Clare-Hope Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Synnove Macody Lund, Franco Masini, Elisio Barrionuevo and Maurizio Lombardi.

The new set of episodes will be set a year after the events of series 2.

"Now a rising star in international art restitution, Georgina has reinvented herself as Georgina Ryland," a press release from Sky reveals.

Julia Stiles - Riviera Sky UK

"Georgina revels in the relative black and white clarity that her new role gives her, as well as her new alliance with the carefree, charismatic and worldly Gabriel Hirsch."

Filming for the new series is currently underway, with an air date yet to be set. It will likely be 2020.